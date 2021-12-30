ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Overnight Energy & Environment — Activists pan EPA chemical testing move

By Rachel Frazin
The Hill
The Hill
 6 days ago

Welcome to Wednesday’s Overnight Energy & Environment, your source for the latest news focused on energy, the environment and beyond. Subscribe here: thehill.com/newsletter-signup.

Today we’re looking at a test for the EPA regarding PFAS testing, high temperatures in an Alaskan city and the political ramifications of projected gas prices.

For The Hill, we’re Rachel Frazin and Zack Budryk. Write to us with tips: rfrazin@thehill.com and zbudryk@thehill.com. Follow us on Twitter: @RachelFrazin and @BudrykZack.

Let’s jump in.

Advocates unhappy with PFAS testing move

It also said that these chemicals are similar to 14 others from the petition and that it will test for four chemicals that are not part of the groups’ request, but that are similar to nine of the chemicals.

The EPA argued that in doing this, it’s covering 30 of the 54 chemicals from the petition.

The big picture: The move is one of the Biden administration’s first concrete indications of the approach it will take to a class of chemicals called PFAS after it announced a plan in October to tackle them.

Certain types of PFAS, or perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances, have been linked to health issues including kidney and testicular cancer.

The Trump administration initially denied the petition.

The complaint: Lawyer Bob Sussman, who represents the environmental groups, said the requirements are not enough, noting that only seven of the chemicals will actually be studied.

“EPA says they’re granting the petition. I think if they denied the petition we would basically be getting the same thing … 90-plus percent of what we asked for we’re not getting,” said Sussman, who was a high-ranking EPA official during the Obama and Clinton administrations.

The tests outlined in the petition will include animal studies, but Sussman said he’d specifically like to see epidemiological studies on people who live in Eastern North Carolina.

But the EPA calls it an important step. “By taking action on this petition, EPA will have a better understanding of the risks from PFAS pollution so we can do more to protect people. This data will also help us identify the sources of pollution so we can hold those accountable for endangering the public,” said a statement from EPA administrator Michael Regan . “EPA is fully committed to addressing this longstanding pollution challenge, and today we take another critical step forward to protect the water, air, and land we all depend on.”

Read more about the agency’s action here.

Alaskan city sees record-high temperatures

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Gkd1k_0dYgpdsA00

In recent days, temperatures in Kodiak, Alaska, have set record highs, and prompted concerns about the changing climate.

Over the weekend, temperatures as high as 67 degrees Fahrenheit were recorded, and on Monday and Tuesday, the city also set daily temperature records.

While tying a single weather event to climate change can be complex, heatwaves in general have been linked to the planet’s warming.The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change said in August that as the world heats up,global warming causes increased and more frequent hot extremes like heat waves.

Meanwhile, the Alaska temperatures caught the concern of some activists.

“Alaska has smashed its old December temperature record by 11 degrees. It would also have set a new record for November, January, February or March,” tweeted environmentalist Bill McKibben. “It is insane, and it is dangerous.”

DEMS' POTENTIAL GAS PRICE PROBLEM

Yesterday, we looked at projections showing that gasoline prices could rise. Today we’re looking at what this could mean for the midterms.

Higher prices for gas expected in 2022 could pose an additional hurdle for Democrats who are already considered likely to lose seats in the midterm elections.

A new forecast from fuel price app GasBuddy released on Wednesday said fuel prices this June could climb to anywhere between $3.43 and $4.13 per gallon.

Prices at the higher end in particular would be an unwelcome development for Democrats in a midterm election year, as the party currently retains slim majorities in the House and Senate.

“This is a 70 cent range, which I think makes a big difference,” said Democratic strategist Brad Bannon, referring to the forecast's range of prices for June. “If it’s on the high side, that’s a problem for Democrats. If it’s on the low side, not so much.”

But, prices are expected to fall later in the year, with the GasBuddy analysis pegging them at about $3.16 per gallon in October.

Bannon, who has contributed opinion articles to The Hill, called the expected decrease between June and November “good news for Democrats.”

“Americans have short memories,” he said. “Everything is relative. If gas prices are, say $4 in June and they’re down to $3.50 or lower in the fall, I think that helps Democrats a lot because it’s all relative.”

On the other hand, Ahmad Ali, press secretary for progressive pollster, Data for Progress, raised concerns that even if the prices fall later on, Democrats will have to contend with people being “riled and energized because of them increasing in the first place.”

But, he said, the party should combat this by focusing on economic issues themselves.

“So long as the message becomes clear that the presidency and the Democrats are all about making the burden at peoples’ pocketbooks easier, I’m sure that they can keep their support,” he said.

And the GOP? Republicans are expected to go on the attack against Biden and Democrats if prices rise, as they already have been doing.

Asked how the price news impacts its 2022 strategy, a National Republican Campaign Committee spokesperson argued that Democrats should get blame.

“Democrats have absolutely no credibility left on the issue of rising prices after they spent months claiming inflation was transitory,” said Mike Berg, a spokesman for the Republicans’ house campaign organization, wrote in an email.

WHAT WE'RE READING

  • Chile Rewrites Its Constitution, Confronting Climate Change Head On, The New York Times reports
  • Hidden drains and secret pumps: How a Seattle company evaded the EPA to dump toxic water into Puget Sound for years, MarketWatch reports
  • Fed survey: oil firms predict rising output, but warn of higher costs, Reuters reports

And finally, something offbeat and off-beat: We don’t blame them for needing a nap.

That’s it for today, thanks for reading. Check out The Hill’s energy & environment page for the latest news and coverage. We’ll see you Thursday.

Comments / 0

Related
eenews.net

EPA’s failure to disclose chemical health risks draws ire

EPA is failing in its obligation to share critical information about the hazards of more than 1,200 chemicals on the market, according to a watchdog group. In a complaint filed yesterday and first reported today by E&E News, the organization Public Employees for Environmental Responsibility called on EPA to share substantial risk reports sent from industry members to the agency.
INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
bloomberglaw.com

Understaffed Chemical Unit ‘Running on Fumes,’ EPA Official Says

Staff shortages are impeding the EPA’s court-ordered lead-paint analyses and its oversight of new chemicals, the agency’s top chemicals official told Bloomberg Law. A dozen more toxicologists, biologists, and other staffers are needed to augment the nearly 70 employees in the Environmental Protection Agency’s new chemicals division, said Michal Ilana Freedhoff, assistant administrator for chemical safety and pollution prevention.
INDUSTRY
WFMJ.com

Ohio EPA to discuss wastewater discharge for Lordstown Energy Center

The Ohio Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) will hold a virtual information session on Thursday, Jan. 13 to discuss a draft permit that if approved would allow processed wastewater to be discharged from Lordstown Energy Center. During the session, agency staff will give a brief presentation and respond to questions from...
OHIO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Mckibben
energynews.us

Wyoming governor declares emergency to keep coal plant running

• Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon issues an emergency order to block the U.S. EPA from shutting down one of a coal plant’s four units for failing to comply with regional haze standards. (WyoFile) • U.S. coal-fired power generation in 2021 jumped 22% from the prior year, boosting production at...
WYOMING STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Chemicals#Pfas#Alaskan#Twitter#Trump
Boston Herald

US natural gas in for a wild 2022

U.S. natural gas is in for another wild year as the insularity that once shielded North American energy consumers from overseas turmoil disintegrates. Benchmark American gas futures climbed almost 45% in 2021 for the strongest annual performance in half a decade after a deadly freeze that crippled output was followed by summer heatwaves that lifted demand and hindered efforts to stow away supplies for winter.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
eenews.net

DOE unveils $1B loan for hydrogen plant. But is it ‘clean’?

The Energy Department’s loan office rolled out its first new award in years in the waning days of 2021, jump-starting a program seen as pivotal to President Biden’s climate agenda as legislation remains stalled in Congress. On Dec. 23, the office announced it would guarantee up to $1.04...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
eenews.net

‘Incredible legacy’: Harry Reid’s energy, environment work

Nevada Democrat Harry Reid, one of the most consequential Senate leaders in modern U.S. history, died last week, leaving behind a lasting legacy on energy and environmental policy. Reid died at home in Henderson, Nev., following complications with pancreatic cancer. He was 82. President Biden, in a lengthy statement, noted...
HENDERSON, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
EPA
NewsBreak
Global Warming
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Star News

EPA orders chemical makers to test toxicity of PFAS, giving NC residents a partial victory

Chemical makers who produce per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, also known as PFAS, must start testing the toxicity of their products, according to a new decision recently announced by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. EPA's ruling is a partial victory to six North Carolina community and environmental justice groups who petitioned the government to require Chemours, a chemical maker outside Fayetteville, to start testing its substances as part of an ongoing environmental disaster in Southeastern North Carolina. ...
WILMINGTON, NC
dallassun.com

EU Moves to Label Nuclear, Natural Gas Energy as 'Green'

The European Union has drawn up plans to label some natural gas and nuclear energy projects as 'green' investments after a yearlong battle between governments over which investments are truly climate-friendly. The European Commission is expected to propose rules in January deciding whether gas and nuclear projects will be included...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
WTRF

West Virginia approves major natural gas pipeline permit

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) — The Hill is reporting on Friday that the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection granted a permit for the construction of a pipeline that will run 300 miles and will enter Virginia. The Mountain Valley Pipeline is controversial and is opposed by environmental groups like...
CHARLESTON, WV
The Hill

The Hill

434K+
Followers
52K+
Post
321M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy