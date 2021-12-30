ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shawnee County, KS

Why getting tested for COVID should be one of your New Year’s resolutions

By Matthew Johnstone
 6 days ago

TOPEKA (KSNT) – With Omicron detected in the Shawnee county and holiday gatherings coming to an end, you may have wondered about getting tested.

If the nasal swabbing or saliva tests have scared you away in the past, you may want to stop by for the improved swishing method of detecting the virus.

“With the saliva test I think that was a little easier for people, but again the older you get the harder it becomes to produce saliva. I would say if you haven’t tried the quick solve 60 second saliva swish test go give it a try, I think you’ll be pleasantly surprised. Its quick, its easy, and you’ll get your results within 24 – 48 hours,” KDHE Deputy State Health Officer Joan Duwve said.

If you’re still planning on visiting others for New Year’s, stopping by a KDHE site could be a preemptive way to keep everyone safe.

“We want you to see your family and your friends, we want you to be able to do it as safely as possible. So go ahead and get tested, so you know you’re not taking COVID with you to that family gathering,” Duwve said.

With the latest variant now officially in Kansas, KDHE is recommending using all the tools we have available to fight  against the virus – mostly focusing on testing and COVID-19 vaccines.

“This pandemic keeps throwing things at us right, and we’re always trying to keep up. But testing is one of the tools we have, its reliable and its one of the tools we have to stop spreading COVID – 19 in our community,” Duwve said.

