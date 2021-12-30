Lakers' LeBron James: Good to go Wednesday

LeBron James has been dragged into a controversy involving an Instagram model who is allegedly seeing the Los Angeles Lakers superstar. Sofia Jamora has fired back at reports suggesting she's had an affair with The King. Last year, Erza Haliti, a former Miss Idaho who's married to New Orleans Saints...
During the Los Angeles Lakers’ Sunday night win over the Minnesota Timberwolves, LeBron James was seen having an argument with assistant coach Phil Handy. According to a team official, the incident should be of no concern to fans of the Purple and Gold. Although they played poorly, the Lakers...
The Los Angeles Lakers season has been filled with a lot of turmoil, ups and downs. On Sunday night, that continued. The Lakers hosted the Minnesota Timberwolves Sunday night. Los Angeles led for most of the first half, but saw their lead whittled down to only three going to the break. As the teams headed toward the locker room, Lakers superstar LeBron James appeared to chase down Los Angeles assistant coach Phil Handy.
LeBron James and Patrick Beverley shared quite the rivalry during their time in LA. For quite a few years, Beverley and James played for the Clippers and the Lakers respectively and went head-to-head during games, and things often got quite chippy between the two. And it appears that their rivalry...
LeBron James turned 37 years old in late December and recently said that playing in the NBA with his 17-year-old son Bronny would be a quote: 'unbelievable moment.' The earliest Bronny can make it to the NBA is the 2024-25 season after one year of college and when LeBron turns 40. Ric Bucher explains why he does not like LeBron saying that he wants to play with Bronny or not.
The debate of Michael Jordan versus LeBron James is always amongst the mind of every NBA fan out there. This question had once come in front of ace golfer Tiger Woods as well, who didn’t shy away from putting his opinion in front of all. The 46-year-old jokingly commenced...
LeBron James has been on fire over the last month. In the absence of Anthony Davis, and surrounded by floundering Lakers’ stars, James has carried the load for his team, playing some incredible basketball at the age of 37. It is truly incredible to see James continue to make history. And his former rival Draymond Green has a bold prediction for him.
LeBron James has recently turned 37-years-old, but the King still seems to have a lot in his tank. Throughout the 2021-22 NBA season, James has continued to impress fans with his phenomenal performances. In fact, if the Los Angeles Lakers end up as a top-4 seed in the West, LBJ might even have a chance of winning the regular-season MVP award.
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Patrick Beverley just loves to annoy and get in the nerves of LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers. On Sunday, Pat Bev was back at it again, as he kept taunting LeBron, Talen Horton-Tucker and the whole Lakers with his rather “touchy” gestures. Fortunately, LeBron and Co. already know how to deal with the feisty guard.
LeBron James turned 37 just a few days ago, and while most players in their 18th NBA season would show serious signs of decline, LeBron remains … well … LeBron. He’s very good at basketball and three days removed from a 43-point game. That all bodes well...
The Los Angeles Lakers had a lead in their contest in the first half against the Minnesota Timberwolves, but it wasn’t nearly as large as it could’ve been. At the end of the first half, LeBron James and Lakers assistant coach Phil Handy were seen exchanging words with each other.
Since entering the league in 2003, Los Angeles Lakers superstar and four-time league MVP has built himself an empire of endorsement deals, sponsorships, and big contracts. Throughout his lengthy NBA career, James has seen his net worth skyrocket, In the last few years, King James has been one of the world’s highest-paid athletes. In this post, we’re going to look at LeBron James’ net worth in 2022.
After an electric New Years' Eve win against the Portland Trail Blazers, L.A. was back in a tough situation on Sunday night. The Lakers faced off against the Minnesota Timberwolves and it was a nail-biter. For most of the night, it was anyone's game and tension was high. Although, the Lakers took a 3-point lead at the end of the first half.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeBron James scored 26 points, Malik Monk added 22 and the Los Angeles Lakers hung on to beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 108-103 on Sunday night for the first time in three meetings this season.
A couple of streaks came to an end in the Lakers’ first game of the new year: James’ run of seven straight games with at least 30 points and Russell Westbrook’s stretch of four straight triple-doubles. Westbrook finished with 20 points, three rebounds and five assists.
Naz Reid led the Wolves with season highs of 23 points, making 10 of 17 from the floor,...
Tristan Thompson is having a very bad week. The NBA veteran humiliated himself on New Year’s Day when he admitted to the world that he is the father of a love child and then tried to apologize — again — for cheating on former girlfriend Khloe Kardashian.
Malik Monk's career didn't exactly get off to the start he'd hoped for. His first few seasons were derailed by a crowded Charlotte Hornets backcourt and a drug suspension, and that forced him to accept a minimum-salary deal with the Los Angeles Lakers to try to get back on track. That decision is paying serious dividends. After a slow start, Monk is averaging nearly 21 points across his last six games. The Lakers have won three straight, and with Monk playing this well, he's all but assured himself a continued place in their starting lineup.
Comments / 0