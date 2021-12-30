ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Lakers' LeBron James: Good to go Wednesday

CBS Sports
 6 days ago

James (abdomen) is available and starting Wednesday against the Grizzlies, Mike...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

fadeawayworld.net

Instagram Model Sofia Jamora Denies She Had An Affair With LeBron James: “1. I Was Never With LeBron Nor Do I Know Who He Is And 2. I’m Not White."

LeBron James has been dragged into a controversy involving an Instagram model who is allegedly seeing the Los Angeles Lakers superstar. Sofia Jamora has fired back at reports suggesting she's had an affair with The King. Last year, Erza Haliti, a former Miss Idaho who's married to New Orleans Saints...
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

LeBron James’ heated exchange with 50-year old coach, Phil Handy

The Los Angeles Lakers season has been filled with a lot of turmoil, ups and downs. On Sunday night, that continued. The Lakers hosted the Minnesota Timberwolves Sunday night. Los Angeles led for most of the first half, but saw their lead whittled down to only three going to the break. As the teams headed toward the locker room, Lakers superstar LeBron James appeared to chase down Los Angeles assistant coach Phil Handy.
NBA
Lebron James
FOX Sports

Ric Bucher: I love that LeBron wants to play with his son Bronny but hate that he said it I SPEAK FOR YOURSELF

LeBron James turned 37 years old in late December and recently said that playing in the NBA with his 17-year-old son Bronny would be a quote: 'unbelievable moment.' The earliest Bronny can make it to the NBA is the 2024-25 season after one year of college and when LeBron turns 40. Ric Bucher explains why he does not like LeBron saying that he wants to play with Bronny or not.
NBA
Yardbarker

Draymond Green On LeBron James' Longevity: "LeBron's Gonna Basically Own All Of The 'Youngest To Ever To' And All Of The 'Oldest To Ever To' Records In The Book. Just Think About That."

LeBron James has been on fire over the last month. In the absence of Anthony Davis, and surrounded by floundering Lakers’ stars, James has carried the load for his team, playing some incredible basketball at the age of 37. It is truly incredible to see James continue to make history. And his former rival Draymond Green has a bold prediction for him.
NBA
#Lakers
fadeawayworld.net

LeBron James On What He Wants For His And Bronny’s Future: “I Want To Be On The Court With Him. I Think That Will Be An Unbelievable Moment.”

LeBron James has recently turned 37-years-old, but the King still seems to have a lot in his tank. Throughout the 2021-22 NBA season, James has continued to impress fans with his phenomenal performances. In fact, if the Los Angeles Lakers end up as a top-4 seed in the West, LBJ might even have a chance of winning the regular-season MVP award.
NBA
ClutchPoints

VIDEO: LeBron James, Talen Horton-Tucker shown up by Patrick Beverley with taunts sure to piss off Lakers fans

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Patrick Beverley just loves to annoy and get in the nerves of LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers. On Sunday, Pat Bev was back at it again, as he kept taunting LeBron, Talen Horton-Tucker and the whole Lakers with his rather “touchy” gestures. Fortunately, LeBron and Co. already know how to deal with the feisty guard.
NBA
ClutchPoints

LeBron James’ net worth in 2022

Since entering the league in 2003, Los Angeles Lakers superstar and four-time league MVP has built himself an empire of endorsement deals, sponsorships, and big contracts. Throughout his lengthy NBA career, James has seen his net worth skyrocket, In the last few years, King James has been one of the world’s highest-paid athletes. In this post, we’re going to look at LeBron James’ net worth in 2022.
NBA
CBS LA

James, Monk Help Lakers Edge Timberwolves 108-103

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeBron James scored 26 points, Malik Monk added 22 and the Los Angeles Lakers hung on to beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 108-103 on Sunday night for the first time in three meetings this season. A couple of streaks came to an end in the Lakers’ first game of the new year: James’ run of seven straight games with at least 30 points and Russell Westbrook’s stretch of four straight triple-doubles. Westbrook finished with 20 points, three rebounds and five assists. Naz Reid led the Wolves with season highs of 23 points, making 10 of 17 from the floor,...
NBA
CBS Sports

LeBron James has wanted to bring Malik Monk to Lakers since last season: 'It still doesn't make sense to me'

Malik Monk's career didn't exactly get off to the start he'd hoped for. His first few seasons were derailed by a crowded Charlotte Hornets backcourt and a drug suspension, and that forced him to accept a minimum-salary deal with the Los Angeles Lakers to try to get back on track. That decision is paying serious dividends. After a slow start, Monk is averaging nearly 21 points across his last six games. The Lakers have won three straight, and with Monk playing this well, he's all but assured himself a continued place in their starting lineup.
NBA

