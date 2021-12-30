ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach, CA

Health officials urge residents to rethink holiday gatherings amid omicron surge

By Kelly Puente
Long Beach Post
Long Beach Post
 6 days ago

Long Beach reported seven new COVID-19 related deaths, one of the highest increases since the winter surge at the beginning of the year.

The increase comes as health officials are warning people to rethink their holiday gathering plans as the highly-contagious omicron variant continues to spread.

Los Angeles County on Wednesday reported a staggering 16,510 new COVID-19 cases for one of the highest daily totals of the pandemic and up nearly 75% from Tuesday.

Long Beach reported 449 new cases on Tuesday—the highest number since August, when the delta variant ripped through the region. The city reports new data a day behind the county.

“As cases continue to rise, it is important that we all use the tools available to help us curb the spread,” county Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said in a statement. “ As we get ready to welcome the new year, this includes re-thinking party plans, limiting time indoors with non-household members, and isolating from others if feeling sick.”

Stating that large, crowded events are “just too risky this holiday,” t he county Department of Public Health urged residents “to scale down New Year’s plans by limiting gatherings to a very small number of people where everyone is fully vaccinated and boosted if eligible. “

The county reported an additional 25 COVID-related deaths on Wednesday, raising the overall death toll to 27,601. With the seven additional deaths reported Tuesday, 1,075 Long Beach residents have now died of COVID-19 since March 2020.

The countywide seven-day average daily rate of people testing positive for the virus also continued a disturbing climb, reaching 17.6%. That’s up from about 3% a week ago and less than 1% a month ago.

In Long Beach, meanwhile, the daily rate of people testing positive jumped to 6.3%, which is more than double from a week ago. The number of people hospitalized for COVID-19 in the Long Beach area also jumped to 129, up from about 60 last week.

According to state figures, the number of COVID-positive patients in county hospitals rose to 1,251 as of Wednesday, up from 1,069 a day earlier.

The increase in virus-related hospitalizations is being closely watched by public health officials concerned that hospitals, which expanded capacity to handle COVID patient numbers that topped 8,000 last January, are less equipped to cope with such an intense surge this winter due to various factors, most notably a drop in staffing.

L.A. County has seen a more than 30% jump in hospitalizations over the past week.

Health officials said omicron is believed to be responsible for 59% of all U.S. COVID infections, out-pacing the previous delta variant, which now accounts for 41%.

City News Service contributed to this report.

The post Health officials urge residents to rethink holiday gatherings amid omicron surge appeared first on Long Beach Post .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Long Beach, CA
Government
County
Los Angeles County, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Health
Long Beach, CA
Coronavirus
Long Beach, CA
Health
Los Angeles County, CA
Government
Local
California Health
City
August, CA
City
Long Beach, CA
Local
California Coronavirus
Local
California Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#Covid
Long Beach Post

Island Village residents live in splendid isolation

The residents of Island Village have torn allegiances between Orange County—particularly Seal Beach—and Long Beach, which annexed the previously unincorporated area of LA County when its developer, Beard Development Co., of Newport Beach, broke ground for construction in 1972. The post Island Village residents live in splendid isolation appeared first on Long Beach Post.
LONG BEACH, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Long Beach Post

Councilman Rex Richardson announces he will run for mayor of Long Beach

“I have a responsibility to continue the things we’ve been doing and help our city through this tremendous period of recovery we’ve got ahead of us,” the North Long Beach councilman said in a recent interview. The post Councilman Rex Richardson announces he will run for mayor of Long Beach appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Long Beach Post

Long Beach Post

Long Beach, CA
18K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The Long Beach Post is a daily, digital publication covering news, life, business, placemaking, food, sports, LGBT issues and more in the city of Long Beach, California. The Long Beach Post was founded February 13, 2007.

 https://lbpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy