ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

A rise in COVID-19 cases in Colorado looms over NYE celebrations

By Ivan Rodriguez
Denver7 News KMGH
Denver7 News KMGH
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Qzi3x_0dYgorfD00

DENVER — For Dierks Bentley’s Whiskey Row in Denver, New Year's Eve will be the biggest day of the year.

"We are opening up New Year’s Eve and bringing energy to Denver like it's never been seen before," said spokesperson for Dierks Bentley’s Whiskey Row Denver, Lissa Druss.

But before opening day, there’s still plenty of work to do.

"We've been planning for years on this and hiring has been incredible. We have some of the best staff," said Druss.

At the same time, a rise in COVID-19 cases, specifically tied to the highly transmissible omicron variant , looms over many venues across the metro area hosting New Year's Eve celebrations. Whiskey Row says its staff is prepared and trained to keep its customers safe.

"We are a mask mandate facility. So coming in, you need to wear a mask. If you're circling among our facility, you need to wear a mask unless you're eating or drinking," said Druss.

For Governor Jared Polis, going out on New Year's Eve to a large event regardless of vaccination status comes with a risk, although being vaccinated makes it unlikely you'll end up in the hospital.

"It is out there, it is contagious, you have a high risk of getting it if you go out. Obviously that risk is reduced a bit if you wear a mask but as long as you are fully vaccinated and hopefully with all three doses, the risk of you getting severely sick from the omicron variant is very small," Governor Polis said during a virtual news conference Wednesday.

Dr. Michelle Barron, the medical director of infection control and prevention at UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital, says people should also consider smaller New Year's Eve events this year.

"I would probably just ratchet it down, get your close friends that you are comfortable with, kind of like what we did last year with our bubbles," Dr. Barron said. "I think, from a planning standpoint, we're still sort of bracing ourselves for the next two weeks to really see the impact of these decisions."

In less than 48 hours, many will be celebrating the new year, something venues across the city with different guidelines hope to do as safely as possible.

"Everyone wants to do everything they can to stay safe this holiday," said Druss.

Comments / 1

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denver, CO
Health
Denver, CO
Government
Local
Colorado Coronavirus
City
Denver, CO
State
Colorado State
County
Denver, CO
Denver, CO
Coronavirus
Local
Colorado Health
Local
Colorado Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dierks Bentley
Person
Jared Polis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Nye#Whiskey Row Denver
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Denver7 News KMGH

Denver7 News KMGH

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Denver, Colorado news and weather from Denver7 News KMGH, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy