Persons of the Year: Eli Feingold made Marblehead a winner

MARBLEHEAD — It’s been quite a year for Marblehead High School senior Eli Feingold.

With all of the adjustments and changes to the high-school athletic and academic calendars over the past two years, the multi-sport athlete for the Magicians found himself playing two full football seasons and nearly one-and-a-half hockey seasons in the same calendar year.

And he excelled all the while. For his efforts, Feingold has been named Essex Media Group’s “Person of the Year” for Marblehead.

It all started back in January, when the Marblehead hockey team finally hit the ice for a shortened season. Feingold had a great year as a junior, notching nine goals and six assists at forward.

He then made the quick transition to the football field, playing linebacker and serving as the team’s kicker during an undefeated season in the shortened spring schedule.

But the real highlight of Feingold’s football year didn’t come until the fall, when he etched his name in Marblehead football Thanksgiving Day lore.

In the 111th Thanksgiving Day meeting between the Marblehead and Swampscott football teams, the senior booted a 37-yard field goal through the uprights as time expired in the fourth quarter to give the Magicians a 31-28 victory.

“I was definitely a little nervous at first, but I knew that my holder and my snapper always get it down so I didn’t have to worry,” said Feingold, who complemented the high-powered Magicians offense all season long by knocking through point-after attempts consistently. “We’ve practiced that stuff every day for the past three years, so it was nice to see us go out there and execute like we did.”

“What a big spot to come up in,” Marblehead coach Jim Rudloff said after the kick. “How many high-school kids can come into that much pressure and do that?”

As for his teammates, there was never any doubt that Feingold would come through in the clutch.

“He’s just got the clutch gene in him,” said Marblehead quarterback Joshua Robertson, who completed two key passes on the final drive to get the team in position for the Thanksgiving kick.

“He’s been our kicker since sophomore year and he nails those kicks in practice every day,” said Robertson. “For him to come in and just be absolutely money in the biggest situation you can imagine, it just says all you need to know about him. I love that kid so much.”

“He’s a beast,” senior receiver James Doody, who also serves as Feingold’s holder, said. “I’ve been his holder for two years and I never had any doubt he was going to make that kick. I’ve seen him knock through 45-yarders before.”

After helping to lead Marblehead to its first-ever Super Bowl victory in early December, Feingold hung up his football pads and immediately reached for his ice skates. Back as a senior captain for Marblehead, Feingold was on the ice just days after winning the Super Bowl.

For Marblehead hockey coach Chris Wells, Feingold — who plays on left wing on the Magicians’ first line — is a quintessential leader.

“Eli has been with us for four years and he always brings a positive attitude to the rink,” said Wells. “I think his best ability is how he manages the ups and downs and how he can keep things light in the locker room. On the ice, his talent and work ethic set a good example for the team, especially the younger guys.”

Through the first five games of the season to this point, Feingold has one goal and one assist for two total points.

And so, after a whirlwind year of bouncing between the football field and the ice rink, Feingold must surely be tired, no?

“This is the fun part, getting to play every day,” said Feingold. “I’ll never get sick of this.”

