Wall Township, NJ

Mother and Army veteran battling cancer gets support from community

By Corey Rothauser
Star News Group
 6 days ago
WALL TOWNSHIP — A fundraiser for Wall Township resident and Army Veteran Sandy Jessop has raised over $21,000 to help pay her bills while battling stage-three breast cancer. Christa Recio, her friend and fellow servicewomen, started the GoFundMe to help Ms. Jessop, who Ms. Recio describes as the kindest and warmest person she knows.

“I served with both Sandy and her husband [Christian] in Iraq during Operation Iraqi Freedom in 2004. Sandy was deployed a second time to Iraq in 2008. They are residents of Wall, NJ, with three beautiful sons. They both completed their enlistment in the Army and are now serving our communities as devoted high school teachers,” said Ms. Recio.

Ms. Jessop has documented her battle with breast cancer on her Instagram [@ss_jess07] ever since she was diagnosed in January, shortly after the birth of her third son. She has shared powerful moments the past year, like her double Mastectomy and Proton therapy to inspire hope, usually with a smile.

“We’d like to express our most sincere gratitude to everyone who has taken our family under their wing since February. It’s taken a village to get us through this. The love everyone has poured into us is witnessed daily, especially by our children. We are forever grateful,” said Mrs. Jessop

Related
Wall officer helps veterans return to Pearl Harbor

Through volunteer work with the Best Defense Foundation, township Police Officer Michael Malone helped escort 63 World War II U.S. veterans to Pearl Harbor in Hawaii on Dec. 7, the 80th anniversary of the Japanese attack. Six of the veterans, who came from all over the United States and abroad,  were survivors of the 1941 attack that brought the United States into the war.
WALL TOWNSHIP, NJ
First responders honored by borough council

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — The borough’s first responders who were on the front lines during the COVID-19 pandemic were honored during the final mayor and council meeting of the year on Tuesday night.   The departments that were recognized were the Point Pleasant Beach Office of Emergency Management, Ocean Fire Company No.
POINT PLEASANT BEACH, NJ
Wreaths Across America commemorates fallen members of armed services

BRIELLE — Those at the National Wreaths Across America event on Saturday at the Curtis House were asked to join in a moment of silence to remember the fallen, prisoners of war and those missing in action. Gary Pstrak of the New Jersey state Firemen’s Association who moderated the event called up members of the community including boy scouts, firefighters and police officers to lay wreaths for members of the armed forces including United States army, marines, navy, air force, space force, coast guard and merchant marines.
BRIELLE, NJ
Wall parents question length of COVID-19 quarantines

WALL TOWNSHIP- Parents at Tuesday night’s Wall BOE meeting expressed opposition to the district’s compliance with state-recommended COVID-19 contact tracing and quarantines, citing concerns about the effect on their children’s studies. Superintendent Tracy Handerhan replied that the extension of the quarantine period from the previous seven days to 14 days, comes from recommendations by the state health department and the Monmouth County Health Department following a spike in positive cases among students.
WALL TOWNSHIP, NJ
Manasquan, NJ
