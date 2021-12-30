Penguins' Evgeni Malkin hopes to make season debut in 'maybe 10 days'

Malkin still hasn't made his season debut ahead of the new year but offered a timeline for when he could return to the lineup. Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

It was one month ago when Pittsburgh Penguins star center Evgeni Malkin skated with teammates for the first time amid his recovery from offseason knee surgery he had on June 4. Malkin still hasn't made his season debut ahead of the new year but offered a timeline for when he could return to the lineup while speaking with reporters on Wednesday.

"No, not Sunday, for sure," Malkin said about potentially playing in this weekend's matchup against the San Jose Sharks, per Wes Crosby of the NHL's website. "I can't say 100% when I'm back. I hope like next week, maybe 10 days. But it's [an] almost close process. Last days, couple practices with [the] team. Coach [gave] me a couple times, like [playing] power play with [the] guys."

Such a timeline would have Malkin miss at least two more matchups ahead of road games at the Philadelphia Flyers on Jan. 6 and at the Dallas Stars on Jan. 8.

The three-time Stanley Cup champion in the final season of his contract suffered the initial setback playing against the Boston Bruins in March, and he said he wants to "play three or four years more" either with Pittsburgh or elsewhere.

"I'm not thinking about my contract right now," Malkin added about his future. "I'm not thinking about money. I'm like a pretty rich guy. I'm not thinking about money. This is my point, I have had like a tough half of a year. I want back my level of game. "We have a great group. We have great coaches. I miss hockey so much. I want to enjoy every game."

The Penguins have won seven straight contests to improve to 17-8-5 but haven't played since their 3-2 victory over the New Jersey Devils on Dec. 19 due to schedule disruptions linked with COVID-19.