Cardinals officially add pair of CBs to practice squad

By Jess Root
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
The Arizona Cardinals were reportedly going to add cornerback Isaiah Johnson to the practice squad. The team made that reported move official, announcing that Johnson and cornerback Nate Brooks were added to the practice squad.

The Cardinals need bodies at cornerback with Robert Alford on injured reserve, Marco Wilson nursing a shoulder injury and Breon Borders landing on the COVID list.

Johnson played collegiately at Houston and was drafted by the Raiders in the fourth round in 2019.

He played two seasons for them. Last season, he played in 14 games, had 13 tackles and four pass breakups. He played 127 special teams snaps and 181 defensive snaps.

He has size at 6-2, 210 lbs.

Brooks should ring a bell for some Cardinals fans. He entered the NFL with the Cardinals in 2019 as an undrafted rookie out of North Texas. The 6-foot, 192-lb cornerback has played in four career games (two starts) with Miami (2019) and Baltimore (2020) and has 11 tackles and two pass breakups. The 25-year old Brooks has also spent time on the practice squads of the Patriots, Ravens and Titans in his career.

Don’t expect either to be elevated and activated for the game on Sunday. The Cardinals protected Kevin Peterson and Jace Whittaker. Since Wilson is not expected to be available, the playing rotation will likely be Byron Murphy, Antonio Hamilton and Peterson, whither Whittaker playing on special teams.

The NFL transaction list also showed the Cardinals re-signed running back Tavien Feaster to the practice squad. It was an unannounced move, but he had been released from the practice squad earlier in the week.

Popculture

Antonio Brown 'Reveals' Why He Quit Buccaneers Game

Antonio Brown made headlines on Sunday afternoon when he left the Tampa Bay Buccaneers game. And it looks like the reason for his exit has been revealed. Jay Glazer of Fox Sports was told by Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians that Brown refused to return to the game in the second half when he was told to. On Instagram Monday, Brown sarcastically revealed why he left during the middle of the game. On his Instagram Story, he uploaded a photo of himself in his pre-game outfit and captioned it, "I knew the game was still going I left cause I'm super gremlin." "Super gremlin" is a reference to a Kodak Black song of the same name.
NFL
The Spun

Terry Bradshaw Crushed For What He Said About Antonio Brown

Longtime FOX analyst Terry Bradshaw is facing criticism for what he said about Antonio Brown on Sunday afternoon. Brown, who is no longer a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, appeared to quit during the middle of Sunday’s game against the New York Jets. The former All-Pro wide receiver ripped off his jersey and football pads before running off the field at MetLife Stadium.
NFL
leedaily.com

Antonio Brown’s Net Worth Revealed After Tampa Bay Buccaneers Exit

Antonio Brown established a name as arguably the simplest receiver within the NFL throughout his days with the Pittsburgh Steelers. His ability to torch cornerbacks and safeties with relative ease helped him rack up prolific statistics however additionally quite a little bit of money. In contrast, Brown has lost over $300,000 owing to fines.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

