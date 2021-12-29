Persons of the Year: Karen Nascembeni met challenges head on in Lynnfield

LYNNFIELD — For her remarkable spirit and her unwavering drive to take back her life after losing her husband and father-in-law to COVID-19 in a five-day span, Karen Nascembeni is Essex Media Group’s “Person of the Year” for Lynnfield.

Never one to shy away from a challenge, this pandemic has served up an unimaginable number for Nascembeni.

Her husband, Steven Richard, and father-in-law, Earl Richard, were among the town and state’s first COVID casualties in March 2020 and Nascembeni nearly lost her own life.

Nascembeni has taken on all of these challenges head on, refusing all the way to give in to grief.

Nascembeni never saw Steven again after dropping him off at Winchester Hospital on St. Patrick’s Day. Karen was admitted later that same day. He was med-flighted to Lahey Burlington on March 20, and died on March 24 — the same day Karen was med-flighted to Lahey Burlington. Ironically, Nascembeni’s rooms at both hospitals had been occupied by Steven.

Nascembeni was placed in an induced coma. She spent 65 days in intensive care — more than half of them intubated — battling to stay alive. Nascembeni said Steven was with her the whole time she was in the coma.

“He never spoke, but would just look at me like everything was going to be OK,” she said.

Months and months of rehab followed. Against all odds, Nascembeni not only survived, but is now flourishing as a shining star in the community, proving every day that there isn’t anything she can’t take on — and she’s doing it with remarkable style, grace and courage.

True to form, Nascembeni refuses to let the light shine on her, and said her successes are the product of a team effort.

“No one comes through the year I’ve had standing without the unwavering support of family, friends, community members, business colleagues and medical professionals,” she said. “When I lost Steven, I lost my rudder, but I have survived by being buoyed by countless people who have kept me afloat in a sea of kindness, support and love.”

No doubt some of the people of whom Nascembeni spoke are her friends at the Lynnfield Historical Commission. Nascembeni drafted many of them into service when she took on the gargantuan task of bringing life back to the Country Store after a year’s shutdown due to the pandemic. The store opened to rave reviews on Dec. 4, thanks to what Nascembeni calls an injection of a little “sizzle.”

The Country Store capped a whirlwind week for Nascembeni, who had only recently resumed her duties on a full time-basis as the general manager of North Shore Music Theatre (NSMT). She spent the month of December putting out COVID fires and managing more understudies than could be counted during the theater’s 30th annual production of the Charles Dickens classic, “A Christmas Carol.”

“I am proud to say that we didn’t cancel one performance, and I don’t think that there were any production companies who could say that,” she said.

Nascembeni said the week leading up to the dual openings was “exhausting and emotional” with her family honoring Steven at both events. She dedicated the Country Store to Steven, while NSMT owner Bill Haney dedicated a Friday-night performance to him.

Nascembeni knows there are still tough times ahead.

“I’ve always been one to confront the grieving process head on, but this is the first time I’ve had to tackle two very different events that Steve was such an integral part of,” she said. “This year, at both events, I really do feel the absence of (his) presence. Despite the heartbreaking losses I’ve experienced, I am able to move forward with a continuous outpouring of support. For this I am extremely grateful.

“But every success I have had this year is because of the teams I’ve had behind me. I may be the face of this pandemic, of my company and of the Country Store, but this face represents countless people who stand in support of me and all that I love.”

