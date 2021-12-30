COVID-19 prevents Cajuns men’s basketball coach from traveling with team

LAFAYETTE La. (KLFY) -The Cajun’s men’s basketball team will open up sunbelt play with out their head coach.

Coach Bob Marlin has tested positive for COVID-19.

Marlin tested positive for the coronavirus in January and was placed on the COVID-19 list then.

He will not travel with the team for its sunbelt conference opener at Appalachian State Thursday or at Coastal Carolina on New Year’s Day.

Assistant Brock Morris will serve as acting head coach for both games.

The Cajuns are 5-5 over all.

