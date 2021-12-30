ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
COVID-19 prevents Cajuns men’s basketball coach from traveling with team

By Karaski Melvin
 6 days ago

LAFAYETTE La. (KLFY) -The Cajun’s men’s basketball team will open up sunbelt play with out their head coach.

Coach Bob Marlin has tested positive for COVID-19.

Marlin tested positive for the coronavirus in January and was placed on the COVID-19 list then.

He will not travel with the team for its sunbelt conference opener at Appalachian State Thursday or at Coastal Carolina on New Year’s Day.

Assistant Brock Morris will serve as acting head coach for both games.

The Cajuns are 5-5 over all.

Trio of Ragin’ Cajuns Thrive in 78-72 Home Win Over Texas State

LAFAYETTE, La – There was no stopping Lanay Wheaton, Tamera Johnson and Makayia Hallmon on Saturday afternoon, who combined for 67 of Louisiana’s 78 points in the team’s thrilling 78-72 victory over Texas State at the CAJUNDOME. Saturday’s contest featured 15 lead changes and 11 ties before the Ragin’ Cajuns were able to snag their first Sun Belt Conference victory […]
LAFAYETTE, LA
