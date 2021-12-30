Ring In the New Year With These Health and Fitness Resolutions Based on Your Zodiac Sign

Have you ever wondered about the astrology behind a bad day? I know I’ve caught myself blaming the planets for my moodiness once or twice, and more often than not, when I check the transits for the day, they’re affecting me pretty heavily. Astrology, of course, isn’t the sole reasoning for a not-so-great day, but it can provide insight into why you may be feeling out of sorts, and taking a look at the astrological transits to come in 2022 can prepare you for what lies ahead. With retrogrades, eclipses, and harsh aspects (oh my!), the cosmos aren’t always gracing us with transits that promote feelings of joy — but the difficult times serve a purpose, even if it’s not immediately obvious. The good thing is, the worst day of 2022 for your zodiac sign doesn’t have to catch you off-guard.

LIFESTYLE ・ 7 DAYS AGO