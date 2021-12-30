Attorney general's office sees end to SAFE kit testing backlog

VINELAND, N.J. (CBS) — The New Jersey Attorney General’s Office on Wednesday released the identity of the officer and victim in a police-involved shooting that occurred in Vineland, New Jersey last week. The victim has been identified as 20-year-old Joshua Gonzalez of Millville. The officer is Sgt. Louis Plantania of the Vineland Police Department. Officials say the Vineland Police Department was dispatched to the area of West Park Drive due to an individual operating a construction backhoe in an erratic manner. Police later encountered Gonzalez operating the backhoe and tried to get him to stop for 30 minutes. During this time, Gonzalez damaged several residences and vehicles, including two police cars, an ambulance, and an occupied civilian vehicle, according to officials. As police tried to stop Gonzalez, Plantania fired his weapon and struck Gonzalez, officials say. Medical personnel attempted to help Gonzalez, but he was pronounced dead shortly after on the scene. Three Vineland police officers sustained minor injuries during the incident. They were treated and released. Last weekend, CBS3 spoke to a Vineland resident who got their car got rammed by the backhoe. The investigation is ongoing and there’s no further information to be released at this time, according to officials.

