Public Safety

Attorney general's office sees end to SAFE kit testing backlog

By Srijita Datta
 6 days ago
Four years after a statewide audit found close to 7,000 untested sexual assault kits, officials say they are nearing the end of eliminating that backlog. "I don't want to put an exact time on it, but I think we are making really good progress and the light is at the end...

