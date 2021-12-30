ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

U.S. breaks daily record of cases as Omicron spreads

News Channel 34
News Channel 34
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cSi8z_0dYglEZb00

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The White House COVID team will update the country on the rapid spread of the Omicron variant, after the U.S. broke its record for daily cases.

NewsChannel 34’s Jessi Turnure reports.

“Just to be sure and be safe.”

Americans who test positive for COVID-19 but don’t have symptoms can now go back to work after five days at home.

“People with important jobs in keeping society functioning may not be able to come to work if they’re all out for a full ten days.”

The new CDC guidance recommends wearing a mask religiously after leaving isolation but doesn’t require a negative test.

“The CDC felt that given the risk being very low, it’s best to just get people to put a mask on and then go out and do what they need to do.”

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the president’s chief medical advisor, also clarified that Americans flying within the U.S. will not have to be vaccinated…for now.

“I think it’s important to seriously consider it. I did not say it should be done. I did not say I favor it to be done. I just said it’s up for consideration.”

Fauci said a vaccine mandate for domestic travel could come in a month or so depending on the state of the surge.

“But we’re not going there right now.”

White House officials have said a vaccine requirement on planes could trigger a host of logistical and legal concerns, and Republicans here on Capitol Hill have already vowed to push back.

In Washington I’m Jessi Turnure.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WIVT - NewsChannel 34.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Government
Washington, DC
Coronavirus
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
Washington, DC
Health
People

Dr. Anthony Fauci Says CDC Is Considering COVID Test Requirement to End Isolation for Asymptomatic

Amid pushback from public health officials, Dr. Anthony Fauci said that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is reevaluating its COVID-19 quarantine guidelines. Speaking with George Stephanopoulos on Sunday's ABC This Week, the nation's top leading infectious disease expert, 81, revealed that the CDC is now considering adding testing as part of its revised COVID-19 guidelines for asymptomatic individuals, or those who have been in close contact with someone COVID positive — nearly a week after the agency cut the recommended isolation time from 10 days down to five.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Fauci
leedaily.com

The U.S. Sets Global Daily Record of Over 1 Million Virus Cases

On Monday, the USA set the global record for COVID cases again, beating the previous global record by nearly double. Currently, the US is the largest epicenter of COVID cases, as Omicron spreads rapidly across the country. Hence, from last week, America has been shattering all records for Coronavirus cases...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MarketRealist

When Will Omicron Peak in the U.S.? Here’s What Experts Say

The U.S., which was anyways the worst affected country amid the COVID-19 pandemic in terms of total deaths, reached another grim milestone when the daily cases surpassed 1 million on Jan. 3. The omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus is spreading fast, which is leading to an increase in new cases. When will the omicron cases peak in the U.S.? Here’s what different experts have to say.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fox News

US sees record daily COVID-19 cases totaling over 1M

More than 1 million people in the U.S. were diagnosed with COVID-19 on Monday. According to data from the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center, 1,082,549 cases were tallied, a "record high." Since the start of the pandemic, the U.S. has reported more than 56 million confirmed cases and 827,748 deaths.
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Omicron#Americans#Republicans#Capitol Hill#Nexstar Media Inc#Wivt
nextbigfuture.com

Projection that 50% of Americans Will Get Omicron Covid in Next 100 Days

The Institute for Health Metrics (IHME) is projecting that Omicron Covid cases in the USA will peak at around 2.8 million cases per day and that there are currently about 1.5 million cases per day in the USA. They are projecting it will be over 1.5 million cases per day for the next 60 days and then about 20 days to get below 1 million cases per day. This would be about 60 days on average about 2 million cases per day for 120 million cases and then another 25 million cases for the next 20 days and then another 15 million cases for another 20 days. This would be about 160 million mainly Omicron COVID cases for the next 100 days. This would be 50% of Americans. All of their scenarios show this rough path except for a scenario where most people started using masks all the time and wearing good and effective masks and using them regularly.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fast Company

When will the omicron wave peak in the U.S.?

In Florida, as the incredibly contagious omicron variant spreads, the number of reported COVID cases jumped up 948% between December 20 and January 2. In New York, cases nearly tripled. In D.C., cases were up 485%. The seven-day average of new cases in the U.S is now higher than it’s been at any other time during the pandemic. The real number is surely even higher than that since the holidays have delayed reporting, many people taking tests at home aren’t sharing their data, and others aren’t getting tested at all.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Experts predict date for Omicron peak in US

Experts in the US have predicted cases of the Omicron coronavirus variuant will peak in the US by the end of January.Dr Anthony Fauci this week predicted an end-of -January peak for Omicron cases, while a recent study from researchers at the University of Texas at Austin suggested that the peak would be around 18 January.“I would imagine, given the size of our country and the diversity of vaccination versus not vaccination, that it likely will be more than a couple of weeks, probably by the end of January, I would think,” said Dr Fauci in an interview with CNBC’s...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS News

U.S., world continue to break new daily COVID-19 infection records

The omicron variant is tightening its grip on the U.S. and the world, spreading like wildfire and driving case numbers higher than we've ever seen them before. Nikki Batiste reports on the impact this new variant is having. And then Bradley Blackburn spoke with Dr. Bob Lahita on CBSN about when we could see the amount of cases go down, and Dr. Anthony's comments on why the government isn't changing the definition of "fully vaccinated" to include a COVID-19 booster.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
White House
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
AOL Corp

Omicron's spread through one family shows variant's frightening speed

The Omicron variant of the coronavirus is sweeping across California and the nation with unprecedented speed. Nationwide, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Wednesday that the average number of daily cases over the last week has climbed beyond 277,000, exceeding the peak of 160,000 during the summer Delta surge and the all-time high of 250,000 reported last winter.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Seattle Times

U.S. reports 488,000 new daily coronavirus cases, shattering record

With a caseload nearly twice that of the worst days last winter, the United States shattered its record for new daily coronavirus cases, a milestone that may not adequately illustrate the rapid spread of the delta and omicron variants because testing has slowed over the holidays. As a second year...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Experts, governors warn of U.S. Omicron 'blizzard' in weeks ahead

WASHINGTON, Dec 30 (Reuters) - U.S. health experts on Thursday urged Americans to prepare for severe disruptions in coming weeks as the rising wave of COVID-19 cases led by the Omicron variant threatened hospitals, schools and other sectors impacting their daily lives. The warning came as the United States reached...
PUBLIC HEALTH
News Channel 34

News Channel 34

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
318K+
Views
ABOUT

News Channel 34 and Binghamtonhomepage.com focuses on providing our users the most up to date and hyper local content each and every day.

 https://binghamtonhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy