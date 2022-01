The new year is here, and I think we can all agree 2022 is feeling a little too much like Groundhog Day. At the start of 2021, many of us hoped for sparkles and Champagne come December 31, but that dream fizzled out like a cheap firework as the Omicron variant sent the world back into varying degrees of isolation this holiday season. For those who traded in their Louboutins for leggings, and seasonal parties for season two of Emily in Paris, Instagram provided some much needed escapism as celebrity favourites shared shots from both intimate and lavish New Year’s Eve gatherings (we love relatable content!) — and a few 2021 photo dumps for good measure.

