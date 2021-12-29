ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
OKC Thunder news: Thunder signs Jaylen Hoard to 10-day deal

By Clemente Almanza
 6 days ago
The Oklahoma City Thunder announced that they have signed Jaylen Hoard to a 10-day hardship deal, the team announced on Wednesday.

The Thunder currently have five players under health and safety protocols: Darius Bazley, Tre Mann, Aleksej Pokusevski, Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, Josh Giddey. Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault is also in the protocols. Derrick Favors was recently removed from health and safety protocols.

Hoard joins Rob Edwards, Scotty Hopson and Olivier Sarr as the team’s replacement players. All four were on the Oklahoma City Blue roster.

Hoard appeared in 19 games last season with the Thunder, where he averaged 6.1 points and 3.4 rebounds in 17 minutes a game.

