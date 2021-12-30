2 injured after SUV jumps curb in the Bronx; driver sought: police

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — Police are looking for the driver who struck two people Wednesday after their SUV jumped a curb and partially damaged a Mott Haven restaurant.

According to police, a Dodge Nitro driver was traveling southbound at around 3 p.m. on Brook Avenue when it jumped the sidewalk on East 139th Street, striking a teenage girl and a 40-year-old man.

The Department of Buildings confirmed that inspectors were called to 245 Brook Avenue to investigate reports that a vehicle had impacted a five-story building.

Their investigation determined the SUV jumped the curb and impacted the restaurant on the first floor of the building, shattering the glass at the front of the restaurant and damaging the roll down gate. The crash did not cause any structural damage.

Cops said the driver fled on foot after the crash.

The teen was taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Harlem in critical condition. The man was taken to another hospital in stable condition.