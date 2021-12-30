Tannehill focused on Titans' future, not his Miami past

The Tennessee Titans were hoping Julio Jones could help the offense reach new heights in 2021 after acquiring the veteran wideout in a trade with the Atlanta Falcons. That has been far from the case, however, as Jones has spent more time battling injury than actually contributing on the field. His latest setback saw him placed on the COVID-19/Reserve list, but it seems he should be ready to return for the regular-season finale on Sunday. According to Field Yates, the Titans activated Jones from the COVID-19 list on Monday.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO