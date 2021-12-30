ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MARA SHAREHOLDER ALERT: ROSEN, TRUSTED NATIONAL TRIAL COUNSEL, Encourages Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. f/k/a Marathon Patent Group, Inc. Investors with Losses to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action - MARA

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. f/k/a Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA) between October 13, 2020 and November 15, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"), of the important February 15, 2022 lead plaintiff deadline. SO...

NEW ORLEANS, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Former Attorney General of Louisiana Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq. and the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") are investigating the proposed sale of SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE: FLOW) to Lone Star Funds. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, shareholders of SPX will receive $86.50 in cash for each share of SPX that they own. KSF is seeking to determine whether this consideration and the process that led to it are adequate, or whether the consideration undervalues the Company.
LOS ANGELES, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP ("GPM") announces that investors with substantial losses have opportunity to lead the securities fraud class action lawsuit against acquired Paysafe Limited ("Paysafe" or the "Company") f/k/a Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II ("FTAC") (NYSE: PSFE) (NYSE: BFT) Class Period:...
Deadline Approaching: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Investors of Deadline in Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Cloopen Group Holding Limited

RADNOR, Pa., Jan. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP informs investors that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed against Cloopen Group Holding Limited ("Cloopen") (NYSE: RAAS). The action charges Cloopen with violations of the federal securities laws, including omissions and fraudulent misrepresentations relating to the company's business, operations, and prospects. As a result of Cloopen's materially misleading statements to the public, Cloopen investors have suffered significant losses.
Financial Advocates Investment Management decreased its stake in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) by 61.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 19,857 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Marathon Digital were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
LOS ANGELES, Dec. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, reminds investors of a class action lawsuit against Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. f/k/a Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. ("Ginkgo" or "the Company") (NYSE: DNA, NASDAQ: SRNG) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
ATLANTA, Dec. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Strategic Benefits Advisors, Inc. ("SBA" or the "Company"), an Atlanta-based third-party benefits consulting firm, is making individuals aware of an incident that may affect the privacy of certain information. Although SBA is unaware of any actual or attempted misuse of such information, the Company is providing notice of the event so potentially affected individuals may take steps to better protect their information from misuse, should they feel it appropriate to do so.
NEW YORK, Dec. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Zillow Group, Inc. ("Zillow" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: Z; ZG) and certain of its officers. The class action, filed in the United States District Court for the Western District of Washington, Seattle Division, and docketed under 21-cv-01567, is on behalf of a class consisting of all persons and entities other than Defendants that purchased or otherwise acquired Zillow securities between February 10, 2021 and November 2, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Plaintiff pursues claims against the Defendants under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act").
NEW ORLEANS, Dec. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors that they have until February 18, 2022 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NasdaqGM: RETA), if they purchased the Company's securities, and/or sold put options between November 9, 2020 and December 8, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Texas.
SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hagens Berman urges DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ: DOCU) investors with significant losses to submit your losses now. The complaint alleges that Defendants made false and misleading statements about the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on DocuSign's business. Specifically, while warning that the Covid-19 pandemic...
THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Jan. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Huntsman Corporation (NYSE: HUN) today announced that it has appointed Curtis E. Espeland and José Muñoz to its Board of Directors. Additionally, the Company announced that it has appointed Cynthia L. Egan as new Lead Independent Director, Non-Executive Vice Chair of the Board and Chair of the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee, and added Sonia Dulá as a member of the Compensation Committee with the intent she becomes Chair when Wayne A. Reaud leaves the Board. All of these appointments are effective January 1, 2022.
CINCINNATI, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIVO), a leading global provider of diagnostic testing solutions and life science raw materials, announced today that the Curian® Campy assay has received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) clearance. The Curian Campy assay is a rapid, qualitative fluorescent immunoassay for the detection of a Campylobacter-specific antigen including C. jejuni, C. coli, C. upsaliensis, and C. lari in human fecal specimens. The assay was developed to be utilized on the Curian immunofluorescent testing platform.
LAGUNA HILLS, Calif., Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Adagio Medical, Inc., a leading innovator in catheter ablation technologies for atrial fibrillation (AF) and ventricular tachycardia (VT), today announced first-in-human cases of pulsed field cryoablation (PFCA) for the treatment of atrial fibrillation (AF). The cases were performed at Medicover Hospital, Warsaw, Poland by Dr. Pawel Derejko, Head of the Department of Cardiology at Medicover and Dr. Atul Verma, MD, FRCPC, Director of Arrhythmia Services at Southlake Regional Medical Centre, Newmarket, Ontario, Canada, and an Associate Professor at the University of Toronto. The patients, a 32-year-old man with paroxysmal AF and a 60-year-old man with persistent AF underwent successful pulmonary vein and posterior wall isolation using a dedicated PFCA catheter powered by the proprietary Adagio iCLAS™ cryoablation and pulsed field ablation (PFA) consoles.
GAITHERSBURG, Md., Dec. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX), a biotechnology company dedicated to developing and commercializing next-generation vaccines for serious infectious diseases, today announced that it has completed submission of the final data package, including the complete chemistry, manufacturing and controls module, to fulfill the prerequisites for emergency use authorization (EUA) application request to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for NVX-CoV2373, the company's recombinant nanoparticle protein-based COVID-19 vaccine with Matrix-M™ adjuvant. Novavax expects to submit a request for EUA for the vaccine in the U.S. in one month in accordance with guidance from the FDA regarding submission of all EUA vaccines.
