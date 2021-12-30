ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law

Law protecting healthcare patients against hidden costs set to go into effect on Jan. 1

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
ABC 7 Chicago
ABC 7 Chicago
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=456rFQ_0dYgk9Ug00

Americans will have one less healthcare bill to deal with next year after a new law goes into effect.

The "No Surprises Act" will ban most unexpected medical charges from out of network providers beginning in the New Year.

SEE ALSO | Protect yourself from surprise costs on medical bills

When the bill goes into effect in 2022, patients who did not choose certain doctors or hospitals which are out of their network will be protected against unexpected charges.

Federal estimates have predicted that the bill will apply to about 10 million surprise bills per year.

That new law is set to go into effect this weekend on Saturday, Jan. 1.

Comments / 0

Related
brproud.com

New law protects against surprise out-of-network costs

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A new law penned by a Louisiana senator aims to protect patients from surprising medical costs from out-of-network doctors. The No Surprise Act looks to prevent services costing an arm and a leg for things insurance policies may normally not cover without the policyholder being aware of it.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Axios

Law protecting patients from surprise medical bills starts Jan. 1

Patients with health insurance will no longer receive as many unexpected medical charges from emergency visits and other out-of-network health care services starting Saturday. Driving the news: The No Surprises Act will go into effect on Jan. 1. It will require patients to pay only the in-network cost-sharing amount in those situations.
LAW
norfolkneradio.com

Landmark medical consumer protection law now in effect

OMAHA - Pictures of large medical bills are sometimes shared on social media to show how patients can be blindsided by unexpected costs for care. Consumers will now be offered federal protections to avoid health-care sticker shock. The No Surprises Act took effect this past weekend and supporters say it will block out-of-network providers from sending large bills to patients who didn't choose who cared for them in an emergency situation.
OMAHA, NE
WTVQ

Limit on insulin costs takes effect Jan. 1

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – As Kentucky celebrates the end of the calendar year, those who depend on insulin will find it more affordable across the Commonwealth thanks to legislation approved in 2021. Sponsored by state Rep. Danny Bentley, House Bill 95 caps insulin costs at $30 per 30-day supply...
FRANKFORT, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Care#Medical Bills#No Surprises#Americans
foodcontessa.com

Stimulus Checks for Social Security Recipients in February 2022? | Latest Update

COVID- The number of Omicron virus strain infections in the United States has grown by 19, underscoring the need of conducting the fourth stimulation check as soon as possible. According to marcanews.com, the Senior Citizens League is urging Congress to approve legislation that would provide seniors with an additional $1,400 stimulus check as part of the federal stimulus package.
BUSINESS
chronicle99.com

4th Stimulus Check Payments Could Be Deposited Into Accounts In 2022 Without Lawmaker Approval

The Omicron variant is spreading like wildfire, and health experts warn that though the symptoms are mild, the healthcare system could be overwhelmed by the sheer volume of new patients. In addition, Americans are calling for recurring payment relief to tackle the latest economic woes precipitated by the surge in COVID cases. Petitions are being organized, with one petition reaching almost three million signatures.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

'I told you to stay home!' Healthcare worker busts patient who tested positive for COVID-19 out shopping just HOURS after getting her result - as US hits new daily case record

A healthcare worker has publicly called out a patient who tested positive for COVID-19 but went out shopping instead of isolating. TikTok user @eliicoco shamed the risky behavior on TikTok while she was at a Ross store after she got off from work. While waiting to pay, she noticed a...
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
healththoroughfare.com

Rare Covid Symptom Is Back In Omicron Variant

The Omicron covid variant is in the news in 2022 even though its symptomatology is not severe at all, as we already reported. Now, Deseret.com reveals that the latest reports from the United Kingdom suggest that a common covid symptom has returned for the omicron variant — brain fog.
PUBLIC HEALTH
chronicle99.com

IRS Payments 2022: New Surprise Bonus $5,200 Boosts Being Sent Out: Are You Eligible

IRS will issue surprise checks worth $5,200 in 2022; it will be a welcome relief for the beneficiaries across the US. The conclusion of the stimulus checks has affected the financial situation of low-income families. Marca reports the residents of the Navajo Tribe will receive checks worth $2,000, and the minors will receive $600. The onset of January will be a curtain-raiser to more monetary assistance for the citizens and their family members.
PERSONAL FINANCE
ABC 7 Chicago

ABC 7 Chicago

Chicago, IL
64K+
Followers
9K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC 7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Chicago.

 https://abc7chicago.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy