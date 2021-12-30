ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Woman Isolates in Airplane Bathroom for 5 Hours After Testing Positive for COVID Mid-Flight

By Stephanie Wenger
People
People
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Michigan teacher's trip to Iceland took a dramatic turn when she discovered that she was positive for COVID-19 midway through her flight and voluntarily self-isolated for five hours in the plane's bathroom. Marisa Fotieo begun to feel ill while on board her Icelandair flight from Chicago to Reykjavík,...

people.com

Comments / 8

Related
johnnyjet.com

Why Some Doctors Will Never Fly Southwest Airlines Again

I travel to 20+ countries a year sharing my firsthand knowledge of reward travel, travel credit card deals, travel tips and more. I know Southwest Airlines (SWA) used to be the favorite airline of so many travelers because they offer two free checked bags, no ridiculous change fees and their flight attendants have always been fun to fly with. However, it seems times are changing for many, including me.
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

Autistic four year old ‘banned for life’ from US airline after mask exemption row

The father of an autistic four-year-old says he and his son have been “banned for life” by a US airline after he tried to prove his son was medically exempt from wearing a mask on flights.Michael Seklecki told Fox News that his son was blocked twice from boarding flights with Frontier and Spirit Airlines even though he had doctor’s notes about a medical exemption for his son.He says that the ongoing mask exemption row has resulted in Frontier Airlines banning the pair from all flights."He’s been banned for life on Frontier Airlines… I was specifically banned as well," Mr...
TRAVEL
Daily Mail

Carnival cruise ship docked in Mexico with 69 positive COVID cases 'isn't allowing non-infected passengers to disembark' despite country saying it would accept healthy travelers

More than 3,000 passengers aboard a cruise ship carrying 69 people infected with COVID were reportedly blocked for disembarking by Carnival Cruise Line after health officials in the western Mexico state of Jalisco requested negative tests for all traveler who sought to leave the liner. Mexico news outlet Milenio reported...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Daily Mail

'I told you to stay home!' Healthcare worker busts patient who tested positive for COVID-19 out shopping just HOURS after getting her result - as US hits new daily case record

A healthcare worker has publicly called out a patient who tested positive for COVID-19 but went out shopping instead of isolating. TikTok user @eliicoco shamed the risky behavior on TikTok while she was at a Ross store after she got off from work. While waiting to pay, she noticed a...
TV & VIDEOS
TheDailyBeast

Woman ‘Incredibly Disturbed’ to Find ‘Hundreds’ of COVID Test Samples in FedEx Package

A package allegedly containing hundreds of COVID-19 test samples was mistakenly shipped by FedEx from a city in Massachusetts to a woman’s doorstep in Hawaii over the weekend. Meagan Melum, a mother to three small children, told The Boston Globe she was “incredibly disturbed, scared, shocked” to open the box and find “hundreds of biohazard bags.” Melum, 38, said she “screamed” for her husband and ran outside with the package, which contained vials labelled with testers’ full names, birthdates, and Social Security numbers. Calling the delivery service, “we got passed around on the phone from FedEx customer service for over an hour,” she said. FedEx eventually called Melum back on Monday, picking up the package the same day, she said. A Tuesday statement from the company called the entire incident “completely unacceptable.” The samples allegedly originated with LabElite, a company with a processing lab in Chicago, where the package was supposed to have been delivered. “We’ve been fine all throughout this pandemic,” a company official told the Globe. “And then this one time I guess it got misplaced.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Isolates#Cdc#Positive Test#Aircraft#Nbc News#Tiktok#Icelandair#Vip
Daily Mail

Stranded at sea for Christmas: More than 1,000 Americans onboard MS Koningsdam are stuck on cruise ship as Mexico refuses to allow them to disembark after 21 crew test positive for COVID-19

More than 1,000 American passengers will likely spend Christmas Day stuck aboard a cruise ship after authorities in the western Mexico state of Jalisco blocked them from disembarking because 21 crew members have tested positive for COVID-19. The Holland America Line ship sailed off from San Diego on Sunday with...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Airplane
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Red Cross
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
fox35orlando.com

Florida man kicked off United Airlines flight for wearing women’s underwear as COVID-19 mask

CAPE CORAL, Fla. - A Florida man says he was kicked off a United Airlines flight Wednesday for wearing women’s underwear as a COVID-19 face mask. Adam Jenne, of Cape Coral, told FOX Business he wanted to make a point about what he regarded as the silliness of people having to wear masks on planes. He said he has been wearing women's underwear to highlight the absurdity of masks since last summer.
FLORIDA STATE
MarketWatch

‘They think $100 per room is enough compensation?’ Caribbean cruise denied entry by ports due to COVID-19 outbreak

Take a cruise during a pandemic at your peril. Some passengers on the Florida-based Carnival Freedom. cruise ship were crying foul over their curtailed Christmas-cruise schedule due to an undisclosed number of passengers testing positive for COVID-19. It’s the third Florida-based cruise ship with passengers who tested positive for the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AOL Corp

What airlines owe you when flights are canceled, delayed

The in-flight showings of "Elf'' and "Home Alone'' are a nice touch during a flight, and the "Love Actually"-like reunions at airports are always sweet to watch. But ask most travelers to describe flying during the holidays and they paint a picture more stressful than joyous: snaking lines at check-in, security and even at Starbucks; a scramble for chairs and power outlets at the gate; and annoying passengers who won't keep their masks on or watch movies without headphones.
LIFESTYLE
fox5ny.com

'Nightmare' on cruise ship with COVID outbreak

MIAMI - A COVID-19 outbreak took place on a South Florida-based cruise ship for the third time this week, as the number of coronavirus cases in Florida hit its second-highest level since the start of the pandemic. An undisclosed number of passengers and crew aboard the Carnival Freedom cruise caught...
PUBLIC HEALTH
People

People

189K+
Followers
37K+
Post
74M+
Views
ABOUT

http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy