La Crosse, WI

La Crosse winter sport businesses face shortages

By Duaa Israr
 6 days ago

A worldwide chip shortage has affected multiple industries, and now, it’s affecting winter sports.

“They just can’t get parts in,” said Michael Sackett, a manager for Island Outdoors.

For 2Brothers Powersports, they’re getting snowmobile parts to install after the snowmobiles have delivered to their shop.

“Some of that products coming without all the parts underneath,” said Ben George, the general manager for 2Brothers Powersports.

Most of the missing parts are chip related.

“LCDs screens are a struggle to get to us,” said George.

But the equipment shortage has caused an increase in the rental industry.

“People trying to buy them and they can’t find it, then they’ll rent them,” said Sackett.

Island Outdoors has seen a rise in their rentals as the pandemic continues and people want to head outdoors.

“Business has been higher this year and last year than it has ever been,” said Sackett.

And they’ve already started to rent ice-fishing equipment.

“We’ve probably rented out our vexilars a good 20-30 times,” said Sackett.

The supply shortage has made both of these businesses change the way they operate.

“It’s not affected us in a bad way, it’s just made us do business in a different way,” said George.

For Island Outdoors, that meant reaching out to different manufacturers.

“But we branded out to lots of smaller companies we brought some local people in,” said Sackett.

2Brothers Powersports says they’ve had customers preorder product online, which has helped manufacturers.

“This’ll allow those manufactures to custom order,” said George.

And Island Outdoors says they’re already preparing their orders for fall of 2022.

“I think the name of the game right now is to order as much stuff as possible as soon as you can,” said Sackett.

And if you have an issue with equipment you already own, it’s better to call the manufacturer’s directly to get it repaired.

