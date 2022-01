DALLAS (105.3 The Fan) - On this week’s episode, we discuss the Stars' Covid woes, options the NHL has to get the season in, and the teams that the Stars have to overtake to get into the playoffs.

Plus, two-time Stanley Cup winner Craig Ludwig tells us what Thomas Harley needs to do to take the next step. Lots of hockey and laughs in this week’s Spits and Suds. Listen below.