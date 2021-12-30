Kevin Durant celebrated Steph Curry's 2,974th 3-pointer with Warriors

After he broke Ray Allen’s all-time NBA 3-point record on Dec. 15 at Madison Square Garden, Steph Curry hit the town in the Big Apple with some of his teammates.

That night, former Warriors superstar Kevin Durant caught wind that the Dubs were celebrating at a restaurant nearby, so he dropped in on the celebration. Durant recounted the story to The Boardroom’s Eddie Gonzalez on the latest episode of “The Etcs w/ KD”.

“I was leaving my house about to grab some food somewhere else,” Durant told Gonzalez, “and some people outside were like, ‘Yo, Steph’s across the street.’ I’m like, ‘Damn, really? All right, let me go say, ‘What’s up.’ I happened to run into him. It was cool to see everybody from the Warriors, Steph and kind of be in on that celebration a little bit. Because I got a couple assists in there, too, you know?”

As Durant noted, he actually dished up the third-most assists (153) to Curry on his 3-pointers throughout his career. Shortly after Curry broke the record, he presented Draymond Green (479 assists) and Andre Iguodala (168) with Rolex watches. KD made sure to ask for one, too.

Curry became the first player in NBA history to reach the 3,000 made 3-pointers plateau in Tuesday night’s loss to the Denver Nuggets. After the game, he told reporters, “It’s kinda a weird thought to think for the rest of my career, for the most part, I’m pretty sure every three I make will be a new record. I’m just going to enjoy it.”

Durant thinks Curry’s record will stand forever once he decides to hang up his sneakers.

“Anytime you can break an NBA all-time record, regardless of what it is, especially something significant as the 3-point shot, I understood his emotio, Durant said. “And then he has, like, let’s say he’s got seven, eight more years of playing. So he’s going to shatter it, and it’ll never be broken again. When you start thinking about all that stuff, it can make you emotional.”

Durant also commented on the fact that Curry jerseys flooded the Barclays Center for the Warriors-Nets matchup in Brooklyn on Nov. 16.

"Yo, it's ridiculous,” Durant said. “Like, they clownin' us in the Barclays for the amount of Steph Curry fans that are in there," Durant said. "I'm like, 'Yo, do you not see him in every arena?' What do you mean like it's just the Barclays arena where he gets MVP chants and cheers after he hits five threes in a row. It's just always going to be like that, that's who he is. That's what he attracts."