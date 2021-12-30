MSP: 56-year-old man dead after crashing into statue on Belle Isle; may have been intentional

DETROIT (WWJ) – An Eastpointe man is dead after he was involved in a single-car crash on Belle Isle Wednesday evening.

According to Michigan State Police, the 56-year-old man was spotted around 5:30 p.m. speeding by DNR conservation officers on Belle Isle without its headlights on.

The car then crashed into a monument for Major Gen. Alpheus Starkey Williams -- a Detroit congressman, judge, postmaster and Civil War veteran -- atop his horse, in the intersection of Central and Inselruhe Avenues.

MSP said DNR officers were able to get the driver out of the car before it caught fire.

The male driver was unresponsive and CPR was started on-scene until EMS arrived, MSP said, but he was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Michigan State Police are still investigating the crash, but as they noted in a tweet , they believe it was "possible intentional."

More information is expected to be released as it became available.