Michigan State

MSP: 56-year-old man dead after crashing into statue on Belle Isle; may have been intentional

By Wwj Newsroom
WWJ News Radio
WWJ News Radio
 5 days ago

DETROIT (WWJ) – An Eastpointe man is dead after he was involved in a single-car crash on Belle Isle Wednesday evening.

According to Michigan State Police, the 56-year-old man was spotted around 5:30 p.m. speeding by DNR conservation officers on Belle Isle without its headlights on.

The car then crashed into a monument for Major Gen. Alpheus Starkey Williams -- a Detroit congressman, judge, postmaster and Civil War veteran -- atop his horse, in the intersection of Central and Inselruhe Avenues.

MSP said DNR officers were able to get the driver out of the car before it caught fire.

The male driver was unresponsive and CPR was started on-scene until EMS arrived, MSP said, but he was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Michigan State Police are still investigating the crash, but as they noted in a tweet , they believe it was "possible intentional."

More information is expected to be released as it became available.

Jeanette Rogers
5d ago

may his soul rest in the arms of our almighty heavenly father which he loves us more than we can ever know..your troubles of this world is over. rest now!!!💔😢🙏🙏

Michelle Sherow
5d ago

why would they say it was intentional maybe he had a medical issue and he became unconscious and then crashed. They shouldn't speculate they should wait for the medical examiner determine cause of death.

