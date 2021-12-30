ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Crosse, WI

Nearly $7,800 of school supplies collected for students at Fort McCoy

By Greg White
News8000.com | WKBT News 8
News8000.com | WKBT News 8
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OzcG8_0dYgjlii00

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – Nearly $7,800 of school supplies will help Afghan children at Fort McCoy.

The donations were gathered during the “Operation Allies Welcome School Supply Drive.”

Nearly 2,000 Afghans at the Monroe County military installation are attending classes on base.

Community members were quick to respond.

“We did not know what to expect. But once again the community stepped up. Within two weeks, the list was completely purchased,” said Anne Paape, community engagement coordinator at Great Rivers United Way.

The 673 items are being delivered now.

Great Rivers United Way staff will stay in contact with personnel at Fort McCoy and teachers to help with any on-going needs.

Recent News Headlines from News 8 Now
UPDATE: La Crosse man dies in crash on I-90 in snowy conditions
Cold weather can be dangerous for pets

Donation push continues for Salvation Army of La Crosse County’s Red Kettle campaign

Ghislaine Maxwell convicted in Epstein sex abuse case

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

La Crosse County COVID contact tracers reach capacity

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — The La Crosse County Health Department’s contact tracers for new COVID-19 cases have reached capacity, it announced Wednesday on its Facebook page. “Due to an increase in COVID-19 cases, we have reached capacity. some positive cases may not receive a phone call,” the post said. Those who are tested will receive their results from a testing...
LA CROSSE COUNTY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Society
City
Fort Mccoy, WI
City
La Crosse, WI
Fort Mccoy, WI
Society
La Crosse, WI
Society
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Worries about testing shortage rise as National Guard deployment at community testing sites ends on Saturday

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT)  — Some people are having a difficult time getting COVID-19 rapid tests, and the difficulty is expected to increase as the National Guard ends its deployment with community testing sites on Saturday. Sarah Schultz and her family began having headaches and fevers — symptoms of COVID-19 — soon after their close contact with someone who tested...
LA CROSSE, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ghislaine Maxwell
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

UPDATED: Mayo, Gundersen offering COVID-19 vaccine booster for 12 to 15-year-olds

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — Mayo Clinic and Gundersen Health Systems are offering the Pfizer COVID-19 booster vaccine to 12- to 15-year-olds starting this week. The head of Mayo Clinic’s vaccine research, Dr. Gregory Poland, said, the decision reflects FDA guidelines. “Just as we predicted, we have a major surge right after the holidays because of travel, and people getting together and...
LA CROSSE, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

DHS: COVID-19 pill available in Wisconsin

MADISON (WKBT) — The Wisconsin Department of Health Services announced Wednesday that the state has received its first allocation of the pills to treat COVID-19. The oral antiviral treatments molnupiravir and Paxlovid treat patients with mild to moderate COVID-19. The initial supply is extremely limited and the National Institutes of Health have told providers to prioritize prescribing the treatment to...
WISCONSIN STATE
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Mayo Clinic fires 1% of staff due to COVID vaccine requirement

ROCHESTER, Minn. (WKBT) — About 1 percent of Mayo Clinic Health System’s staff were fired Wednesday after failing to comply with Mayo’s requirement that they be vaccinated against COVID-19. The health system released a statement saying that 99% of employees across all Mayo Clinic locations complied with the vaccination program. “Mayo Clinic transitioned to a required COVID-19 vaccination program for...
ROCHESTER, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Supplies#Weather#Salvation Army#Pets#Charity#Afghans#Great Rivers United Way#News 8#Donation
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Christmas tree pick-up to begin in La Crosse

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) –  La Crosse’s Christmas tree collection starts Tuesday. if you plan on leaving your tree out to be picked up, you must remove all tinsel, ornaments, lights and tree bags. No wreaths of any kind will be picked up and neither will artificial trees. You should have your tree on the boulevard by 7 a.m. Pick-up...
LA CROSSE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Rotary Lights begins takedown after a tough season

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – The beginning of the new year means the end of the season for La Crosse’s Rotary Lights display. Volunteers began taking down millions of lights Saturday. Rotary Lights president Pat Stephens says that the takedown takes about seven to eight days depending on the weather. On New Year’s Eve, Riverside Park was open until 1...
LA CROSSE, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

News8000.com | WKBT News 8

La Crosse, WI
1K+
Followers
919
Post
211K+
Views
ABOUT

News8000.com provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for the greater La Crosse, Wisconsin area.

 https://www.news8000.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy