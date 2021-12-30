Nearly $7,800 of school supplies collected for students at Fort McCoy

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – Nearly $7,800 of school supplies will help Afghan children at Fort McCoy.

The donations were gathered during the “Operation Allies Welcome School Supply Drive.”

Nearly 2,000 Afghans at the Monroe County military installation are attending classes on base.

Community members were quick to respond.

“We did not know what to expect. But once again the community stepped up. Within two weeks, the list was completely purchased,” said Anne Paape, community engagement coordinator at Great Rivers United Way.

The 673 items are being delivered now.

Great Rivers United Way staff will stay in contact with personnel at Fort McCoy and teachers to help with any on-going needs.

