Hedge funds once again underperformed the S&P 500 in 2021 in a year in which the market marched steadily higher, making new all-time highs in all 12 calendar months. Investors may be forced to navigate a more volatile market in 2022, and trends among hedge fund managers can provide some insight about what professional money managers are expecting on Wall Street this year.

MARKETS ・ 2 DAYS AGO