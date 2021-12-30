Another 17 new cases here

Seventeen more cases of the coronavirus were reported by the Crawford County Health Department Wednesday.

They included three young boys, two young girls, one teenage boy, three women in their 20s, one man in his 30s, one man and three women in their 40s, a man in his 50s, another in his 60s and a woman in her 70s.

The Illinois Department of Public Health is following up with their close contacts.

A total of 3,406 cases have been reported here since the start of the pandemic and 52 people have died here. There are 164 active cases and three people are hospitalized.