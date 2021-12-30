Top 10 RF Spectrum Analyzers in 2021

6G is the next generation of telecommunication which will be the successor to 5G. Although 5G deployment around the world is still in its initial phase, research on 6G has started taking place. 6G is being developed using a host of technologies like Artificial Intelligence (AI), Extended Reality (XR), Automation, Robotics, and many others. While 5G was designed to achieve peak speeds of 20 Gbps and utilize frequencies up to 100 GHz, 6G is expected to achieve data rates of up to 1000 Gbps and utilize frequencies up to 3 THz. Latency is also expected to be improved massively with air latency targeted to be around 100 μs, end-to-end (E2E) latency of around 1 ms which would result in user experience latency of less than 10 ms. In this article, everything RF has compiled a list of trending 6G articles in 2021.

