The End of the Commuter Model and the Rise of the Digital Nomad

Cover picture for the articleRidgewood NJ, it’s been two years since the Covid-19 pandemic sent everyone home from work, and for many workers 2022 will begin and end in the same way: on the couch. Most big tech companies and Wall Street bankers pushed back their return-to-office dates multiple times this year, most recently in...

dcvelocity.com

Tech trends: Use of digital twins on the rise

Global spending on industrial digital twin technology will reach $4.6 billion next year and is set to climb to $33.9 billion in 2030, according to data from ABI Research, released today. The New York-based technology research firm identifies 35 trends that will influence the technology market in 2022, along with 35 trends that won’t, in its latest white paper, “70 Technology Trends that Will–and Will Not–Shape 2022.” The use of digital twins in manufacturing and industrial applications is at the top of the “will” list, due largely to steady growth and development in the market over the past few years, according to researchers. “ … digital twins are not a technology, but a composition of solutions aimed at bridging the physical and digital worlds, from design through simulation, manufacturing, assembly, and after-sales service and support,” according to the research. “Over the last few years, digital twins have grown from a concept to become mainstream with the help of IIoT [industrial internet of things] dashboards and near-real-time reporting. This level of maturity has been accompanied by new thought constructs, such as the use and implementation of AI [artificial intelligence] at scale, changing requirements like the need for model libraries and standards bodies, and soon, the emergence of digital twin marketplaces that enable Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) and other third parties to build relevant tools for the ecosystem.” Among the technologies not quite ready to change the industrial market next year: 5G on the production line. This is largely because standards work is still being done to advance adoption and use of the technology, and the device ecosystem as well as implementation and management functions still lag. “There is also a question of relevance: two-thirds of manufacturers employ fewer than 20 people. In its current form, working with and trialing 5G in manufacturing favors large companies/factories with the R&D capital to test and learn,” according to the research. “These larger companies and locations have started to evaluate the cost and benefits of different deployment scenarios (a key progression); however, 5G will not be relied upon for production-critical applications at scale until 2024.” More information is available at the ABI website.
Motley Fool

Amazon Is 1 Stock That Can Benefit From the Rise of Digital Advertising

Digital advertising's share of the global advertising industry continues to grow. That's understandable: Consumers are spending more time connected to the internet, and marketers want to be where consumers are. In this segment from The Five, recorded on Dec. 14, 2021, Fool.com contributor Parkev Tatevosian discusses one stock he thinks...
theridgewoodblog.net

Apple first U.S. company to reach $3 trillion market cap

Ridgewood NJ, Apple hit a market cap of $3 trillion during intraday trading on Monday. It was the first publicly traded US company to hit a $1 trillion market cap in 2018. Apple showed annual growth across all of its product categories in its fourth-quarter earnings. Investors remain bullish, with many predicting more growth in the near future. Apple’s peers aren’t far behind, with Microsoft worth about $2.5 trillion, Google about $2 trillion, and Amazon around $1.75 trillion.
TravelPulse

Digital Nomads: Here To Stay?

This article is written by David Koo, a former combat medic and emergency nurse and an associate director of operations for Global Rescue, the leading provider of medical, security, evacuation and travel risk management services. Koo became a digital nomad due to the pandemic. When the pandemic all but shut...
Apple Insider

iPhone 13 supply meeting demand, customers opting for higher-end models

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — In a note to investors seen byAppleInsider, JP Morgan lead analyst Samik Chatterjee analyzed iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro lead times in the fifteenth week of availability.
AFP

Apple becomes 1st US company to reach $3 tn valuation

Apple became the first US company to hit $3 trillion in market value, briefly reaching the landmark on Monday in the latest demonstration of the tech industry's pandemic surge. The iPhone maker scaled the record level near 1845 GMT, reaching $182.88 a share before slipping back slightly. The tech giant also was the first US company to hit $2 trillion in August 2020, during the Covid-19 pandemic that stoked demand for personal electronics and digital services, such as Apple's streaming and smartphone app store. And it likewise was the first American firm to overtake $1 trillion in August 2018.
aithority.com

Rise Of Digital Lending: SimplyCash Increases Credit Accessibility To Credit-Deserving Indians

As India continues to evolve and grow as an economy, financial inclusion has become extremely important to the country. This entails providing affordable and accessible financial services to a wider bandwidth of people across the social spectrum. That is exactly what new-age fintech lenders like SimplyCash have managed to accomplish. Leveraging cutting-edge technology, instant personal loan apps like SimplyCash have been able to solve pain points that consumers face across the lending value chain by offering easier access to credit, faster decisions and prompter credit.
theridgewoodblog.net

Amazon Web Services Suffers Third Outage in the Last Two Weeks

Ridgewood NJ, Amazon Web Services (AWS) has suffered its third outage in a two week period, as the cloud computing giant’s “U.S.-East-1” cloud region went down in North Virginia. Various online services reported issues, including Slack, Epic Games Store, and Amazon itself, AWS confirmed via its service...
theridgewoodblog.net

robust privacy protection

Ridgewood NJ, internet privacy lovers rejoice, DuckDuckGo is working on a desktop browser that will help users avoid being tracked. The browser will have robust privacy protection turned on by default and function in the same way as its mobile app. Early tests indicate that the browser is significantly faster than Google Chrome. It is currently in a closed beta test on macOS and there is no word on when it will be publicly available.
theridgewoodblog.net

EV for its US ride-hailing service

Ridgewood NJ, Waymo is collaborating with Geely, a Chinese automotive company, to create an EV for its US ride-hailing service. The future EV will have no steering wheel. Its design will focus on riders, with features like plenty of head room, leg room, and reclining seats, screens and chargers, and an easy to configure and comfortable cabin. Regulatory changes will likely be required before Waymo will be allowed to release a car without steering wheels and pedals in the US.
MarketRealist

BlackBerry Has Ended Services for Classic Models

BlackBerry revolutionized the mobile phone industry with its line of phones and their notoriously large keyboards. While many have wondered what happened to the company, it's still up and running, and has found large success in different types of technology. Article continues below advertisement. From cybersecurity to automotive safety, BlackBerry...
Arbiter Writing

How Small Hotels Can Benefit From Digital Nomads

The phrase “digital nomad” has been in circulation for quite some time. Though it originally applied to individuals who chose to self-employ with the power of digital technology, its meaning in today’s world has metamorphosed thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic.

