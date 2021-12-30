ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Attorney general's office sees end to SAFE kit testing backlog

By Srijita Datta
Kilgore News Herald
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFour years after a statewide audit found close to 7,000 untested sexual assault kits, officials say they are nearing the end of eliminating that backlog. “I don’t want to put an exact time on it, but I think we are making really good progress and the light is at the end...

