TP-Link has Wi-Fi 6E routers coming out of its ears after today’s announcement of not one, not two, but three new Wi-Fi 6E routers at CES 2022—each one interesting in its own right. That’s to say nothing of the company’s mesh offerings, which are even more numerous, but for now, we’re going to try to cram all of the traditional routers in here.

