BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Anne Arundel Medical Center and Doctors Community Medical Center are pivoting to crisis standards of care due to a sharp increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations. The number of COVID-19 patients across both hospitals stands at more than 205, a 320-percent increase since Nov. 1, according to figures released Tuesday by their parent company, Luminis Health. Luminis CEO Tori Bayless said the move, which was based on a combination of rising hospitalizations and staff shortages, was made “following careful consideration and discussion.” “We are following our emergency operations plans,” Bayless said. “Decisions will be guided by a focus on maximizing our resources...

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO