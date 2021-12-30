ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas police charge boy, 14, in triple murder; suspect still at large

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Zxc6m_0dYgfjWk00

GARLAND, Texas — A 14-year-old boy has been charged with capital murder in the fatal shooting of three teens at a North Texas convenience store, authorities said Wednesday.

Abel Elias Acosta is being sought by police, remains at large and is “armed and dangerous,” according to a news release from the Garland Police Department.

“It is typically not the practice of the Garland Police Department to release juvenile information, but due to the nature of the offense and potential risk to the public, the court has authorized the release of his information,” the news release stated.

Garland police said they had evidence showing that Acosta killed Xavier Gonzalez, 14, Ivan Noyala, 16, and Rafael Garcia, 17, according to The Dallas Morning News. A fourth teen, a 15-year-old who was a cook at the convenience store, was wounded in the attack, the newspaper reported.

Police have not released the cook’s name.

Garland Police originally detained another 14-year-old boy into custody Monday but later released him, saying he was not the shooter, the Morning News reported.

According to authorities, the victims were near the restaurant at the front of the store when the gunman, believed to be Acosta, exited a white Dodge four-door pickup and began shooting as he walked through the store’s door, WFAA-TV reported.

At least one of the victims was the shooter’s intended target, Lt. Pedro Barineau, a spokesperson for the police department, told reporters. Investigators have determined Gonzalez and the cook were not intended targets, according to the Morning News.

Acosta is the son of Richard Acosta, 33, who turned himself in to police Monday, according to the Garland Police Department’s news release.

Richard Acosta is also charged with capital murder for allegedly acting as a getaway driver for his son, police said.

The shooting occurred at a Texaco convenience store in Garland at about 7:30 p.m. CST on Sunday, KDFW-TV reported.

Prosecutors will determine whether Abel Acosta will be charged as a minor or an adult, Barineau told reporters.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

4-year-old shooting victim identified as George Floyd’s niece

HOUSTON — A 4-year-old girl who was shot on New Year’s Day as she slept in her bed in Texas has been identified as George Floyd’s niece. Several shots were fired into the Houston, Texas, apartment early Saturday morning, injuring the little girl inside, NBC News reported. Her father, Derrick Delane, identified her as Arianna Delane, and told KPRC that she suffered a punctured liver, lung, and several broken ribs but is healing and is expected to survive.
HOUSTON, TX
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Gwinnett police need public’s help to identify thief who stole more than $40K in jewelry

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett police are asking for the public’s help to identify a man who stole nearly $40,000 worth of jewelry from three stores in Gwinnett. On Dec. 24, police responded to a robbery at the Helzberg Diamonds at the Mall of Georgia. Police said the suspect walked into the store, asked the manger for a $4,500 pair of earrings, which the manger gave him before he ran out of the store.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Garland, TX
City
Dallas, TX
City
Dodge, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Garland, TX
Crime & Safety
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Authorities locate mother of baby found in box in Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — (AP) — Authorities have located the mother of a baby found abandoned in a cardboard box in frigid conditions in Fairbanks last week, Alaska State Troopers reported Wednesday. A unit within the troopers that handles major cases identified and located the mother Tuesday, and she...
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
109K+
Followers
82K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy