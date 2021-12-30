ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olympia Fields, IL

COVID Closes UChicago Ingalls-Flossmoor Urgent Aid, Olympia Fields Walmart

UChicago temporarily closes urgent aid at 1 facility

University of Chicago at Ingalls-Flossmoor (Ill.) temporarily closed its urgent aid location Dec. 29 because of the COVID-19 surge. Demand from COVID-19 is requiring the network to consolidate its resources, according to a Dec. 28 internal memo from the organization that was shared with Becker's. Staff at the Flossmoor Urgent...
2nd NJ Walmart Abruptly Closes as State's COVID Outbreak Worsens

A New Jersey Walmart turned away customers Tuesday evening and remained closed to the public on Wednesday after dozens of employees tested positive for COVID-19, a worker at the store said. A spokesperson wouldn't confirm just how many cases had been confirmed at the store, but an employee said that...
Dallas Walmart Temporarily Closing For Cleaning As New COVID Cases Surge

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A Dallas Walmart is closing temporarily for cleaning until after the New Year as new COVID-19 cases surge thanks to omicron. The Walmart Neighborhood Market at 2305 N US-75 Central Expressway in Dallas will close at 2 p.m. today as part of a company-initiated program to allow third party cleaning crews time to thoroughly sanitize the building. The store will remain closed on New Year’s Eve but is scheduled to reopen at 6 a.m. on Jan. 1. Walmart said they will continue to follow CDC guidance on masking and will require unvaccinated workers to wear them at all times. Walmart...
Popular Walmart Store Closed Due To COVID

A popular Walmart location in North Jersey has temporarily closed its doors to the public amid the winter rise in new COVID-19 cases and the surge of the Omicron variant, NJ Advance Media reports. The Linden store on West Edgar Road was closed on Tuesday and will reopen on Thursday...
Local Walmart closes for deep clean amidst rising COVID-19 cases

HERNANDO, MS — A local Walmart is closing temporarily for a deep clean after rising numbers of COVID-19. According to a Walmart spokesperson, the Walmart Supercenter in Hernando located at 2600 Mcingvale Road will close at 2 p.m. as part of a company-initiated program to allow third-party cleaning crews time to thoroughly clean and sanitize the building.
Walmart Temporarily Closes 2 Stores In South Philadelphia, South Jersey For Cleaning Amid Rising COVID Cases

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Walmart is temporarily closing two of its stores in the Philadelphia region this week in order to clean the store and restock the shelves, the company announced Tuesday. The stores being shut down are in South Philadelphia, at 1675 S. Christopher Columbus Blvd, and in Williamstown, New Jersey, at 1840 S. Black Horse Pike.
COVID spike prompts a few NJ urgent cares to close

At least three urgent care walk-in medical clinics in New Jersey were closed on Wednesday, as the company said its locations have been at full capacity amid a surge in COVID cases and testing. The CityMD offices in Raritan Borough, Wayne and Jersey City, Grove Street were temporarily closed, as...
With 94 Personnel Sick With COVID Or In Isolation, San Diego Fire Institutes ‘Emergency Brown-Out Plan’

SAN DIEGO (CBSLA) — With so many of its personnel out sick with COVID-19 or in isolation, the San Diego Fire Department is starting out the new year with a skeleton crew. San Diego Fire Chief Colin Stowell issued a memo last Thursday, detailing the “Emergency Brown-Out Plan” that went into effect Monday. The plan was rolled out due to 94 personnel who are sick with COVID or are in isolation, and could cause longer ambulance response times and make battling fires more dangerous with fewer hands on deck. “We literally don’t have enough firefighters to staff the amount of first responder...
No school Monday for District 300 due to Covid cases

Students in northwest suburban District 300 are getting an extra day of winter break due to Covid. A significant number of personnel have tested positive for COVID-19. The superintendent is declaring Monday January 3 an “emergency closure day”. In a statement posted on the district’s website, the superintendent said, “District staff will use January 3rd […]
Covid vaccine requirement begins Monday in Chicago, Cook County

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago will require proof of a COVID-19 vaccine for indoor venues and Illinois Secretary of State offices will be closed starting Monday due to a surge in infections. The proof of vaccine rules will apply to everyone age 5 and older and includes restaurants, bars, gyms and other indoor venues like sports and entertainment […]
Advocate Aurora Health Sees Hundreds Of Hospitalizations As COVID Cases Increase

CHICAGO (CBS) – The massive increase in COVID cases is straining the health care system. Across the 26 hospitals in the Advocate Aurora Health System, nearly 1,500 patients are in the hospital right now fighting COVID. That’s double the number from last month and quadruple the number from 60 days ago. “In a situation that is growing more challenging by the day, beds are very tight and wait times are long, and really significantly our team members are under, I think, a lot of stress right now,” said Chief Nursing Officer Mary Beth Kingston. ” Hospitals were facing staffing shortages before the pandemic, but it’s become even worse with the burnout from battling COVID. 92% of the people now hospitalized were either not vaccinated or only got the first dose of the vaccine.
Essential Workers At Local Market In South Shore Keep Stepping Up Amid COVID-19 Surge

CHICAGO (CBS) — Essential workers have helped us get through wave after wave of the pandemic, and now, they’re also being impacted by the Omicron surge. Sources within the Chicago Fire Department told us they have as many as 300 members on the sick roll call from the virus right now. Thankfully, they tell us the sick calls are not impacting services. But what about other essential services? On Tuesday, CBS 2’s Suzanne Le Mignot visited Local Market Foods, in the Jeffery Plaza shopping center in South Shore, with a look at how workers there have been coping. A total of 120 employees...
Indiana To Restrict Access To COVID-19 Rapid Tests At State, County Clinics

GARY, Ind. (CBS) — Like Chicago, Indiana is experiencing a shortage of rapid COVID-19 tests, to the point where the state is putting new restrictions in place for who can get one. Beginning Tuesday, rapid tests at state and local health department testing sites will only be available to individuals aged 18 and younger and symptomatic individuals aged 50 and older. Officials said the decision is designed to help ensure that students can stay in school and that Hoosiers who are most likely to need a monoclonal antibodies are identified within the prescribed window in which they can be administered. As CBS...
