Environment

KLST Evening Forecast: Wednesday December 29th

By Kris Boone
KLST/KSAN
KLST/KSAN
 6 days ago

Another pleasant day across the Concho Valley temperatures returned to the mid to upper 70s during the afternoon. Despite the early morning cloud coverage and some isolated showers, skies cleared out during the afternoon with mostly clear skies expected to continue into the overnight hours.

Another round of possible showers expected for the area on New Year’s Eve as more moisture moves into the region from the southwest ahead Saturday’s cold front. Similar to what we saw this morning, rain chances will stay slightly better towards the southeastern parts of the Concho Valley.

2022 will start off much colder as another cold front move through the state on Saturday afternoon. Temperatures on Saturday night will free falling into the 20s for overnight lows with most of the region getting below freezing.

Sunday will see much colder temperatures across the area with afternoon highs only getting into the lower 50s. Overnight lows will fall back into the 20s again with temperatures slowly creeping back up throughout next week.

