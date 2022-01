The USDINR pair made a flat opening at 74.55 levels and traded in the range of 74.31-74.55 with a sideways bias. The pair finally closed at 74.36 levels. The RBI set the reference rate at 74.4840. The USDINR pair slipped today because some foreign banks stepped in to sell the US dollar for foreign fund inflows into Indian equities. The rise in the gains of domestic equity indices also dented the sentiment for the USDINR pair. The domestic indices were up on investors' optimism that the spread of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 would not derail the global economic recovery.

BUSINESS ・ 10 HOURS AGO