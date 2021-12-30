ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Star Trek has a quote-filled video that embraces 2022

By Chad Porto
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStar Trek released a year-end video that focuses on a hopeful 2022. Star Trek released a new video on their official website to help fans get excited for a more hopeful and optimistic new year. The video features clips from every series in the franchise, from the original William Shatner-led Star...

