Albany, NY

Assemblyman urging nurses to apply for scholarship

By Jackie Gillis
News Channel 34
 6 days ago

ALBANY, NY – Assemblyman Joe Angelino is urging aspiring nurses to apply for the Nurses of Our Future Scholarship.

This scholarship will pay for the tuition of one-thousand new or current health care workers working toward earning an associate’s or bachelor’s degree in nursing at a two or four year New York State public college or University.

The application period for the scholarship is now open.

In a press release, Angelino stated that quote, “Nurses are foundational to exceptional health care in our state and New York is facing a shortage of nurses in all areas. Our region has many talented current and future health care workers” end quote.

The scholarship is open for both full and part time students and the deadline is February 5th.

To apply, visit http://governor.NY.Gov and look for the Nurses our Future Scholarship under the programs tab.

