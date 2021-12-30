ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida’s university leaders urge masks, booster shots

By Reporters notebook
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VjNr4_0dYgZain00
1 of 9

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Leaders of Florida’s university system on Wednesday urged students and workers on campus to wear masks, get vaccinated with a booster shot and get tested for COVID-19 when needed when they return to campus next month.

Everyone on Florida’s 12 public university campuses must stay vigilant since “it is clear the pandemic is not over,” said Syd Kitson, chair of the Florida Board of Governors, and Marshall Criser, chancellor of the state university system, in an open letter to students, faculty and staff.

“With your steadfast commitment, we are confident we will have a successful spring semester, with our students continuing to receive the high-quality education they both expect and deserve,” the letter said.

The request by the university system leaders comes as the omicron variant has quickly overtaken the delta variant as the dominant strain in the U.S.

Comments / 16

Lisa L Bicknell
6d ago

Hold your ground ladies and gentlemen. If you are against the mask and jabs stand your ground it is your right to do so.

Reply(2)
5
tds
6d ago

There are over 22k deaths attributed to the vaccines themselves the cold has a 98% recovery rate on its own. PPL DO NOT GET THE JAB

Reply(2)
3
Related
The Associated Press

Alabama hospitals feeling effects of new COVID-19 virus

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — With most of Alabama’s population still not fully vaccinated against COVID-19, health officials say hospitals are dealing with an influx of patients as the highly contagious omicron variant takes hold. Its emergency department overwhelmed by COVID-19 patients and normal health problems including trauma injuries...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Associated Press

Students to slowly return to school after Oxford shooting

OXFORD, Mich. (AP) — Students at a Michigan high school will return to classes next week at a different location, weeks after four were killed during a shooting. Oxford High School still isn’t ready to reopen. But the superintendent announced a tentative plan Wednesday to share the middle school for two weeks, starting next Monday.
HIGH SCHOOL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Education
City
University, FL
City
Tallahassee, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Health
The Associated Press

Schools in Alaska forge ahead with in-person learning

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska’s largest school district has resumed in-person classes in Anchorage after its winter break and schools in Juneau plan to do the same as COVID-19 cases rise. Anchorage School District Superintendent Deena Bishop, in an online message to parents Tuesday, said the priority is...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Syd Kitson
The Associated Press

COVID-19 cases cut cruise short, cancel other sailings

MIAMI (AP) — Hundreds of passengers who embarked on an 11-day cruise from Miami were returned to port Wednesday after less than two days at sea because several dozen crew members got infected with COVID-19. The pandemic also prompted a last-minute cancelation of another cruise that was scheduled to depart Wednesday. Norwegian Cruise Line said it was canceling sailings on eight of its ships in the U.S. and abroad to protect the health and safety of guests, crew members and communities.
MIAMI, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public University#Booster#State University System#College#Ap#Omicron
The Associated Press

Portland schools reinstate virus measures amid omicron

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Officials with Portland Public Schools are tightening mask and vaccination requirements for after-school sports competitions, practices and performances amid a surge of COVID-19 cases around the state driven by the omicron variant. With little appetite for a return to a complete shutdown, some other districts...
PORTLAND, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Public Health
The Associated Press

Appeals court restores ballot access rule for 3rd parties

ATLANTA (AP) — A federal appeals court has overturned a lower court ruling and restored a hefty signature requirement for third-party candidates seeking to run for certain offices in Georgia. A three-judge panel of the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Wednesday ruled that requiring third-party candidates for...
ATLANTA, GA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

708K+
Followers
370K+
Post
319M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy