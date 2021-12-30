The threat of Omicron continues as new COVID-19 cases soar to highest on record | Latest Headlines

The Oklahoma State Department of Health is pushing back against the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s data that says 92% of cases in our region are omicron.>> Related: Oklahoma health officials explain why omicron is more transmissibleThe state says that is nothing more than a projection. KOCO 5’s Andy Weber reports a lack of information on omicron spread presents challenges to the medical industry.The Oklahoma State Department of Health called the CDC data frustrating. Health officials said the forecast suggests the feds have a better understanding of what is happening on the ground than local authorities do.In a statement released Tuesday, the state health department said it’s still testing to see the actual spread of the variant, adding that 11,000 sequence tests have been completed. The state’s public health lab identified omicron in Oklahoma, and case numbers are expected to rise.>> Related: CDC shortens recommended COVID-19 isolation and quarantine timeSo, the true status of omicron in Oklahoma remains unknown.”I just don’t know what those percentages are. So, that’s the biggest challenge at the moment,” said Dr. Dale Bratzler, OU Health’s chief COVID-19 officer. “We don’t have data at the community level to be able to say what the circulating variants are.”>> Related: Oklahoma health experts discuss shortened COVID-19 quarantine timeUnknowns surrounding the spread has made it difficult for doctors to decide what monoclonal antibody treatments to use for more seriously ill patients. One one of the available treatments works for patients infected with the new variant.”The only one that’s been effective against omicron is Sotrovimab,” Bratzler said. “The two that we’ve been using, that we still have in our health system, are not expected to be effective against omicron.” >> More on this: Omicron variant of COVID-19 detected in Oklahoma, health department saysAs the state works to measure the true spread of omicron, hospitals will have to wait on having access to treatments that work. Sotrovimab is not available at OU Health right now and across the U.S. as the country is seeing a shortage.

OKLAHOMA STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO