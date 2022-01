November was brutal on almost all hedge fund styles, with managed futures and equity sector funds leading the way. Investors can blame new Covid-19 variants and inflation fears for the worst month for hedge funds since March 2020. PivotalPath’s composite index lost 1.7 percent for the month, while the research and data firm’s managed futures index was down more than 2 percent in November. PivotalPath tracks 2,400 institutional hedge funds, representing $2.4 trillion in assets.

