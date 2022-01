Touting it as the next revolution in agriculture, John Deere this week unveiled an autonomous tractor, slated to go into production later this year in Iowa. Deere & Co. unveiled the driverless tractor Tuesday at the annual Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas. The agricultural equipment giant didn't immediately say how much the tractors would cost or when production would start at the Waterloo Works, the company's largest production complex, employing about 5,000 workers. ...

AGRICULTURE ・ 2 HOURS AGO