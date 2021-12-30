ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NASA discovers Webb has enough fuel for a decade-plus of deep space observations

By Jon Kelvey
Inverse
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter years of development, delays, hope, and anxiety, the James Webb Space Telescope is finally in space and speeding on its way to a point 1 million miles from Earth from where it can peer deeper into the universe than any telescope before it. And as NASA announced Wednesday...

www.inverse.com

weatherboy.com

Out of Control Russian Rocket Update: Caribbean or U.S. East Coast Possible Impact Zones Today

An updated forecast released today suggests that an out-of-control Russian rocket tumbling back towards Earth could strike this afternoon around 1:24 pm ET, perhaps near or over the islands of the eastern Caribbean. In an updated forecast shared by Joseph Remis on satflare.com and Twitter, it shows the rocket, or what’s left of it, coming down around Anguilla, Barbuda, and Saint Kitts and Nevis shortly after lunchtime today. Because the rocket is uncontrolled and could shift around erratically as it enters the Earth’s atmosphere, impact could occur outside of that estimated strike time by as much as two hours. If the rocket stayed aloft for another orbit, the next possible path it could take would bring it near the entire U.S. east coast, with the out-of-control mass crossing over southern Florida near West Palm Beach on the east coast and exiting over the Everglades National Park on the west coast, crossing over the central Florida Keys on its way over Cuba. This out-of-control Russian rocket is the Persei upper stage rocket which carried a dummy payload into space as part of Russia’s Angara A5 rocket test.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
natureworldnews.com

NASA Raises Warning as Five Massive Asteroids Will Pass Near Earth This January

In January, NASA warns that at least five asteroids will approach Earth, one of which is the size of Big Ben. According to the space agency, at least five asteroids are nearing Earth in January, one of which is the size of a huge skyscraper. The study was issued by the Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL), a research development facility that is federally funded by NASA and operated by the California Institute of Technology.
ASTRONOMY
BGR.com

This is the first photo from the spacecraft NASA will ram into an asteroid

NASA has shared the first photos taken by the DART’s built-in camera system. Launched in November, the Double Asteroid Redirection Test — or DART for short — is an asteroid-defense system. While the spacecraft’s primary mission is to slam into an asteroid later this year, NASA also equipped it with a camera called the DRACO. DART will take photographs along its journey using the DRACO camera, and the first is a stark reminder of just how big space is.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
healththoroughfare.com

The European Space Agency Captures Image of Mars Like It Was Never Seen Before

Mars represents one of the few reasons astronomers hope to colonize another planet. The space object is the only other planet from our Solar System that would be capable of hosting life. Therefore, renowned people such as Elon Musk are trying to figure out how to send the first humans there in the near future.
ASTRONOMY
dailygalaxy.com

A Planet Unlike Any in Our Solar System

“We’ve found very few planets like this in the habitable zone, and many fewer around a quiet star, so this is rare,” said astronomer Stephen Kane, at UC Riverside’s NASA-funded Alternative Earths Astrobiology Center about super-Earth rocky planet, dubbed TOI-270b, closely orbiting an M-dwarf star with 40% the mass of our Sun. The planet takes only 3.4 days to complete one orbit. “We don’t have a planet quite like this in our solar system.”
ASTRONOMY
The Independent

Mars and Venus could be terraformed for humans with ‘giant shields’, Nasa director suggests

Nasa’s outgoing director Jim Green has said that Mars could be terraformed using a giant magnetic shield.Dr Green had been the space agency’s planetary science division director for 12 years, during which he developed the ‘Confidence of Life Detection (CoLD) scale for verifying signals of potential alien life from other planets as well as publishing works on terraforming the Red Planet.One of those ideas is blocking the Sun’s rays from Mars, which would allow it to trap more heat and make it habitable. The surface temperature on Mars is -62 degrees Celsius, with an atmosphere 100 times thinner than on...
ASTRONOMY
Fudzilla

China’s moon plans making the NASA look a bit silly

"China has formally approved three missions targeting the south pole of the moon, with the first to launch around 2024. each with different goals and an array of spacecraft. "The trio make up the so-called fourth phase for the Chinese lunar exploration programme, which most recently landed on the moon last December with a sample-return mission dubbed Chang'e 5.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
AFP

Space business: The final (profitable) frontier

The snub-nosed craft resembles a shuttle-airplane mashup, and is the latest entrant in a  profit-seeking push with staggering potential -- and risks -- for humans to visit, work or even live in space. The display of technology like the life-size model "Dream Chaser" ship at the CES tech show in Las Vegas is a sharp signal that the commercial space era is upon us. Experts see a path for companies to power an unprecedented era of rapid advances, but with the near certain peril that space disasters will occur and lives will be lost. Sierra Space, a subsidiary of private aerospace contractor Sierra Nevada Corp., plans to have the 30-foot (nine-meter) "Dream Chaser" flying missions this year, making the reusable spacecraft key to its off-Earth ambitions.
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Independent

Russian rocket launch: Out-of-control spacecraft hurtling towards Earth

An out-of-control Russian rocket is falling towards Earth.The rocket was part of a test conducted by the Russian space agency last week. While it was hailed as a success initially, the upper part of the rocket failed to properly burn, and a section of the spacecraft is now tumbling back down to Earth.The development of Russia’s Angara A5 rocket has already faced difficulties. It had a successful first flight in 2014, but did not launch again until another successful flight in 2020 – the latest launch was the follow-up, and the last of its test flights saw it mounted with a new...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
natureworldnews.com

Experts Discovered Gigantic Sea Monster Tagged as Earth's Largest Animal

New findings from paleontologists suggest that the Earth's largest known animals did not come from cetaceans after all. Latest study reveals that a gigantic sea creature from a species of ichthyosaurs in the early dinosaur era evolved into the world's most enormous animal, larger than the current kings of the ocean. Such beast lived 244 million years ago and weighed 40 tons measured 60 ft from nose to tail. The prehistoric dinosaur's head alone is as long as a full-grown man.
WILDLIFE
Inverse

Look: China's Mars orbiter captured a rare selfie with the Red Planet

It’s the little orbiter that could, and did, take a selfie with a planet in the background. China’s Tianwen-1 Mars mission snapped an image of its orbiter against the backdrop of the Red Planet. CNSA released these new images on Saturday, offering a stunning first view of a spacecraft in orbit around another planet.
ASTRONOMY
Fox News

NASA nails James Webb Space Telescope launch

NASA aced the most complicated, critical job on its newly launched space telescope Tuesday: unrolling and stretching a sunshade the size of a tennis court. Ground controllers cheered and bumped fists once the fifth and final layer of the sunshield was tightly secured. It took just 1 1/2 days to tighten the ultra-thin layers using motor-driven cables, half the expected time.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Martinsville Bulletin

Editorial: New telescope could provide a front-row seat to the beginning of the universe

The past quarter-century has seen an explosion of mind-blowing advances in human knowledge of deep space, largely on the shimmering back of the Hubble Space Telescope, in low Earth orbit since 1990. On Dec. 25, in a kind of Christmas gift for the world, NASA and its international counterparts launched Hubble’s successor, the James Webb Space Telescope, which promises to open humanity’s eyes even wider to the cosmos. It’s a welcome reminder that even in a time when too many Americans are shunning science, Earth’s brightest minds are still working diligently to expand human knowledge of our cosmic surroundings.
ASTRONOMY
Inverse

SpaceX and others set a staggering spaceflight record in 2021

Space is opening up as humanity sets a new annual record for rocket launches — and there could be a lot more still to come. On Monday, Ars Technica reported 144 launch attempts in 2021, of which 133 were a success. That beats both the record set for attempts in 1967 (139 attempts and 122 successes) and the record for successes set in 1976 (131 attempts and 125 successes).
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

