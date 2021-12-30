ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boone County, MO

STORM MODE: A Winter Storm will arrive on New Year's Day

By Matt Beckwith, Tim Schmidt, KOMU 8 Meteorologists
KOMU
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMother nature has finally taken note of the calendar and we are expecting our first winter storm of the season this weekend. The last day of 2021 will be just like December was - mild. By the afternoon, under mostly cloudy skies and winds gusting up to 20-25 mph from the...

www.komu.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Baltimore

Time To Prepare: More Snow On The Way For Thursday Into Friday

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — We are setting our sights on a Thursday p.m. to Friday a.m. storm system that will follow the same pattern as earlier this week, bringing more snow to the region. A Winter Storm Watch will go into effect Thursday at 6 p.m. and remain in effect until 7 a.m. Friday. The “Watch” will be elevated to a “Warning” as we get within about 12 hours of the event. First, there will be a weak cold front moving across the mid-Atlantic Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning. It will reinforce the cold air in place. The area of low pressure bringing the...
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
California, MO
State
Iowa State
County
Boone County, MO
State
California State
City
Mexico, MO
State
Missouri State
WGAL

Snow expected Thursday night into Friday morning for Pennsylvania

Snow is expected by the end of the week for all of Pennsylvania. || Download the WGAL app | Get location-based alerts | Closings and Delays ||. "Light snow develops Thursday night into Friday morning, but it wraps up by sunrise. I’m thinking just a couple of quick inches overnight and it’s out by the Friday morning commute. But, your Friday morning commute will be impacted by this storm system as we dig out there. And we’ll see some blowing and drifting snow on Friday as winds pick up," said WGAL meteorologist Christine Ferreira.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Winter Storm#Freezing Rain#Ice Storm#Common Sense#Extreme Weather
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Weather: Winter Weather Advisory Until 9 A.M. Wednesday Due To Freezing Rain

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The threat of freezing rain has prompted a winter weather advisory for the entire Philadelphia region until 9 a.m. Wednesday. This will mainly impact Interstate 95 and eastern parts of the area. The rain is expected to cause a light glaze of ice due to cold morning temperatures and road surfaces, according to the National Weather Service. Winter Weather Advisory this morning for a light glaze of ice. Some freezing rain/drizzle this morning with temps at or below freezing. Road surfaces are also cold; watch for slippery conditions on untreated surfaces especially bridges and overpasses. #dewx #mdwx #njwx #pawx —...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: First Significant Snow Chances Move In This Week

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Let’s talk about Thursday evening’s potential snow! The forecast for tomorrow is not a slam dunk, but then again when is it ever in Pittsburgh? WEATHER LINKS: Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos At this point, it looks like you should expect to see around an inch of snow region-wide. Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center There will be places in the Laurel Highlands where snow totals will top two inches. While not a lot, this is the first significant chance for snow we have seen so far this season...
PITTSBURGH, PA
KOMU

Forecast: Tracking Thursday's cold temps and light snowfall

Light snow is still on track for Thursday, but the overall trend has been a southerly track which will reduce snowfall totals for much of the region. The KOMU 8 First Alert Storm Mode Index will be at a 2 (0 to 5 scale) for Thursday, which means “there could be issues and you’ll want to stay updated.”
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Winter Weather And Wind Advisory In Effect

CHICAGO (CBS)– Bitter cold conditions are setting in across the area. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect Wednesday as temperatures fall to the teens. A Wind Advisory is also in effect as blustery winds gust over 40 miles per hour. The wind is expected to cause blowing and drifting snow that can create hazardous driving conditions in open areas. Off and on snow showers possible Wednesday, with little to no accumulation. By Thursday and Friday, wind chills are near zero with temperatures between 10 and 20 degrees.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Baltimore

Maryland’s Transportation Officials Warn of Winter Weather Hazards

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration is bracing for the next winter storm. The storm will arrive on Thursday night and create road conditions that will make it difficult for people to commute to work or drive to the grocery store. Transportation officials are encouraging motorists to telework and reschedule their appointments in other parts of the state. The state’s travel warnings come on the heels of a storm that left hundreds of people trapped in their cars on Interstate 95 in Virginia for more than 24 hours. The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration is preparing for the storm in advance by pre-treating the state’s roadways. But this extra step does not mean that drivers can travel on roads safely. “Posted speed limits are for ideal weather and road conditions and are not intended for snow or ice,” the state agency noted in a press statement. Additionally, the agency encouraged motorists to remain at least three car lengths behind snowplows. The warning comes after a car crashed into a snowplow in Montgomery County following Monday’s snowstorm. The collision killed three people and injured a fourth person.
MARYLAND STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy