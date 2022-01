After a spectacular season at Michigan, defensive end Aidan Hutchinson declares for the 2022 NFL Draft. Michigan defensive end and Heisman Trophy runner-up Aidan Hutchinson is turning his attention toward pro football after declaring for the 2022 NFL Draft. Hutchinson may be the No. 1 overall pick will exchange his Maize and Blue for whichever team chooses to add him onto their roster. He could play his pro football in Michigan for the Detroit Lions who own a top-two pick.

NFL ・ 2 HOURS AGO