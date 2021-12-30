ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Fayetteville police looking for hit and run suspect

By Justin Trobaugh
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05xlBt_0dYgXwp700

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. ( KNWA/KFTA ) — Fayetteville police need help looking for a driver who hit a woman in the road and drove away.

According to a Facebook post made by the Fayetteville Police Department, officers responded to the area of West Martin Luther King Boulevard between South Government Avenue and South Gregg Avenue for a report of a hit and run accident.

The post says officers located a woman who had been struck by a vehicle, and was badly injured in the roadway.

Surveillance video of the suspect vehicle can be found in the post below.

The investigation revealed the suspect vehicle that left the seen is possibly a green, tan, or silver 1999-2002 model GMC or Chevrolet SUV.

Fayetteville police is asking for assistance in identifying the driver of the suspect vehicle. Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Fayetteville Police Department at (479) 587-3555 or (479) 587-3520.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arkansas Crime & Safety
Fayetteville, AR
Sports
Local
Arkansas Sports
City
Fayetteville, AR
Fayetteville, AR
Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Martin Luther King
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Hit And Run#Gmc#Nexstar Media Inc
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

No evidence of election fraud by man found passed out with 300 recall ballots, drugs in Torrance: Police

Investigators found no evidence that the man who was found passed out in a car in Torrance with hundreds of recall election ballots planned to participate in election fraud, police said Tuesday. The man, 34-year-old Eduardo Mena of Hawthorne, was arrested on Aug. 16, 2021 after he was spotted in a vehicle parked in the […]
TORRANCE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Chevrolet
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Facebook
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
374K+
Views
ABOUT

Covering the community in Northwest Arkansas & River Valley. https://www.nwahomepage.com/

 https://www.nwahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy