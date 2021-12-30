ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frederick County community transmission remains high

By Nordea Lewis
FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. ( WDVM ) — Frederick County is one of the most vaccinated areas in Maryland. However, health experts said they also see an increase in COVID cases. According to the Frederick County Health Department, the community transmission Level remains high in the area.

Health experts say they have confirmed over 400 new cases as of right now. Frederick health hospital also reported 71 COVID patients, with 63 in acute care and eight in the ICU.

The hospital says 23 of their COVID patients are vaccinated, while 48 were unvaccinated.

Frederick County 7-day Positivity Rate (12.29.21): 20.9%

The Frederick County Board of Health will meet in an emergency meeting on Thursday, Dec. 30 at 7 p.m. This meeting is called to discuss the current level of risk, an indoor mask requirement, and a limit on public events over 25 people.

Individuals can watch the live meeting on FCG TV (cable channels 19 and 1085 in HD), on the County’s Video Service webpage at http://www.frederickcountymd.gov/FCGTV

