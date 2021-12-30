Nazareth’s Bunting, Easton’s Cruise knock off state No. 1s to win Bethlehem Holiday Wrestling Classic titles

Nazareth’s Charlie Bunting takes down No. 1-ranked 120-pounder Zach Jacaruso of Delaware Valley with a 5-1 decision in the finals Wednesday at the Bethlehem Holiday Wrestling Classic at Liberty's Memorial Gym. Rick Kintzel/Morning Call

Charlie Bunting and Matt Cruise are wrestling history majors. They knew the scores against their Bethlehem Holiday Wrestling Classic finals opponents, and they weren’t memorable.

Bunting was 0-5 against Delaware Valley’s Zach Jacaruso. Cruise was 0-3 against Nazareth’s Sean Kinney.

The key word in those sentences: was .

Bunting and Cruise got the monkeys off their backs with impressive victories Wednesday to take home titles and head into 2022 with renewed confidence.

“I have always had that thought, ‘Do you what want to be 0-6 or 1-5?’” said Bunting, who was named the tournament’s outstanding wrestler. “I was finally able to overcome that.”

Bunting earned his 120-pound title with a takedown and two back points late in the second period. He stayed away from trouble in the third period against the state’s top-ranked wrestler at that weight according to PA Power Wrestling after beating state Nos. 9 and 13 in the semis and quarters, respectively.

The Blue Eagles junior’s accomplishments were even more impressive considering it was his first action in eight months. He competed last year with a torn labrum in his left shoulder, then had offseason surgery.

Bunting missed Cumberland Valley Kickoff and Beast of the East tournaments and Nazareth’s first couple EPC duals before debuting this week at Liberty’s Memorial Gym.

“It was upsetting not wrestling for eight months,” he said. “I love this sport to death, but I didn’t get sidetracked. I just kept drilling and drilling, and today was the day I got [Jacaruso].”

Nazareth won five of six finals and all 10 entries finished in the top six. That added up to the team title with 228 points, 19.5 more than Phillipsburg. Saucon Valley was fourth, followed by Easton in fifth, Emmaus seventh, Freedom eighth, Pennridge ninth and Parkland 10th.

Saucon Valley’s Jake Jones won the tournament’s pinner award after registering four pins in 4 minutes, 52 seconds to win the 172-pound title.

Cruise and Kinney each had three pins to reach the 285-pound final.

Kinney was ranked No. 1 in the state at that weight after winning the Cumberland Valley tournament title and finishing second at the Beast of the East.

The margin of victory in the Blue Eagles sophomore’s three previous decisions over Cruise: 2-0, 3-1 in sudden victory and 3-2 in an ultimate tiebreaker.

Wednesday’s meeting was equally close. Cruise won 2-1, but it was much more exciting than that sounds.

Cruise had two excellent shot attempts in the first period, but Kinney’s stellar defensive skills made sure he would not be taken down.

Kinney nearly had that power half on Cruise, but it happened at the edge of the mat, so no damage midway through the second period.

Kinney appeared to slip while still on top, and Cruise took advantage to gain the reversal with 20 seconds left in the period for a 2-0 lead.

Cruise held Kinney down in the third until there were 22 seconds left, then fought off a couple late shot attempts for the victory.

“[Kinney] has been the No. 1 guy,” Cruise said. “The goal was to beat everybody, but he was definitely my guy. My whole life I’ve been beaten by Nazareth kids.

“Sixth grade VEWL, eighth grade districts, ninth grade not going to regionals, ... this felt pretty good.”

This outcome was not a huge shock. Cruise entered this week ranked third in the state after finishing fifth at last year’s PIAA tournament.

There were plenty of other entertaining outcomes Wednesday, including Nazareth’s Sonny Sasso, ranked No. 2 at 189, pinning No. 3 Bryce Molinaro in 1:41 to complete an event in which he had three pins and a major decision — while not giving up an offensive point.

“He’s just got that smothering mentality,” Nazareth assistant coach Adam Colombo said. “When he gets on you, he’s staying on you. He’s not giving you any chance to get into your offense.

“Last year he had to suck down weight. This year he’s healthy, he’s not cutting weight. All he has to do is worry about wrestling now.”

Jones has been similarly dominant at 172 now that he’s only thinking about one thing on the mat.

“Pretty much just out there having fun,” the Saucon Valley junior said. “I dealt with a lot of nervousness last year, but this year I said to myself that I just want to have fun.”

Jones’ opponent is not having much fun. He is 12-3 so far with 11 pins.

Dominic Wheatley is the epitome of why Nazareth walked away with another team title. He wrestled smart, with confidence and with the mentality that the only thing that matters is the next point.

The junior won the 152-pound title by taking down North Penn’s William Morrow 4-2 in overtime. It did not look good early when Morrow’s brute strength led to a takedown 48 seconds into the match and another just after the buzzer to end the first period.

Wheatley looked physically overmatched, but instead of panicking he adjusted.

“It’s about not giving up, just keep wrestling even if you’re losing,” he said. “I definitely was trying to defend blast doubles because I knew if he got in on one of those, it would have been really, really hard to defend like he did [in the first period].

“I was looking for slicker shots, sweeps, low ankles.”

That’s why Wheatley used to get the winning takedown in overtime, but he first rode out Morrow in the third period with the score tied.

“When I was on top, I was definitely not going to let him up,” he added. “I was going to try to turn him; if not, go to overtime and have a minute to take him down.”

Emmaus’ Marco Albanese, like Wheatley, is blossoming this season thanks to increased confidence and a good workout partner.

Albanese won the 132-pound title with a takedown to finish off a wild scramble with eight seconds left in an 8-6 decision over Phillipsburg freshman Luke Geleta.

The Green Hornet’s workout partner, Nick Velde, suffered a right ankle injury late in the first period against Nazareth’s Jake Doone and had to injury default at 2:46. Doone was winning 6-1 when Velde could not continue.

But Albanese’ development has been significant. The junior is 11-3 this season, with his last three wins all nail-biters against tough local competition. He beat Whitehall’s Tyler Cunningham 6-4 to reach the semis, then beat Liberty’s Javien DeLeon 6-4 to make the final.

It was a comeback win two weeks earlier that fueled Albanese’ burst. He was trailing Northampton’s C.J. Fritz deep into the third period before dominating for an 8-4 victory.

Albanese has won seven in a row since.

“That definitely helped me see who I am as a wrestler,” he said of the Northampton dual meet decision.

Nazareth’s Chase Levey continues to brim with confidence, winning the 215-pound title with a 3-1 decision over seasoned Lucas Doyle of Council Rock South. A takedown with 1:13 left in the second period was the difference for the senior who is ranked No. 5 in the state at 15-2.

Notes

Saucon Valley is expected to get back returning state medalist Dante Mahaffey in early Jan., which will create a logjam up top in the Panthers’ lineup. Freshman Jared Rohn will not compete this season after suffering an injury during football season. Jack Marouchoc was 1-2 in his season debut after a football injury kept him out. Ryan Crookham’s status remains unknown.

Pat Tocci, a 1999 Liberty graduate and 100-match winner, had his two sons — Marco and Nico — reach the 106 and 113 finals, respectively. Each lost by a point, but have bright futures. Nico committed to the Air Force Academy. Hempfield’s Reagan LeFevre, a 100-match winner and the 145-pound champion, also is headed to Air Force. LeFevre’s dad is a Freedom graduate.

Morning Call reporter Tom Housenick can be reached at 610-820-6651 or at thousenick@mcall.com

Bethlehem Holiday Wrestling Classic

Finals

106 : Seidel (NL) Dec. Tocci (War), 1-0

113 : Garcia (WWL) Dec. Tocci (War), 6-5

120 : Bunting (Naz) Dec. Jacaruso (DV), 5-1

126 : Day (Pburg) Dec. Fairchild (Ea), 6-0

132 : Albanese (Em) Dec. Geleta (Pburg), 8-6

138 : Doone (Naz) by inj. def. over Velde (Em), 2:46

145 : LeFevre (Hemp) Dec. Sadriddinov (CRS), 5-3

152 : Wheatley (Naz) Dec. Morrow (NP) 4-2 SV

160 : Colajezzi (CRS) Dec. Gacek (Par), 7-2

172 : Jones (SV) pinned Pahler (WB), 2:12

189 : Sasso (Naz) pinned Molinaro (Haz), 1:41

215 : Levey (Naz) Dec. Doyle (CRS), 3-1

285 : Cruise (Ea) Dec. Kinney (Naz), 2-1

Third-place matches

106 : Hubert (SV) Dec. Kelly (Ea), 5-0

113 : Coffin (Pen) maj. Dec. Reitter (CRS), 12-0

120 : Ziegler (Q) Dec. Horvath (Fr), 7-4

126 : Smith (SF) Dec. Ratchford (WVW), 12-6

132 : Kuhns (Pen) by forfeit over DeLeon (Lib)

138 : Jurado (WWL) Dec. Innamorato (Pburg), 7-2

145 : Foster (Naz) Dec. Markle (SV), 2-1 TB-1

152 : Arner (Wh) Dec. Sadriddinov (CRS), 5-2

160 : Fairchild (Naz) Dec. Scrivanich (SV), 5-2

172 : Woolley (War) Dec. Hile (Pburg), 4-2

189 : Rivera (Pburg) Dec. Warren (Wh), 7-6

215 : Pierson (Pburg) by forfeit over Groller (Em)

285 : Mussmon (Hemp) Dec. Gitski (Em), 2-1 TB-1

Fifth-place matches

106 : Hoffman (WVW) Dec. Lenahan (CRS), 6-4 SV

113 : Lopez (Pburg) pinned Ortiz (Str), 5-1 SV

120 : Hawk (Pburg) Dec. Fanelli (Ea), 3-0

126 : Moyer (DV) Dec. Appello-Fries (Naz), 5-4

132 : Rader (Naz) Dec. Cunningham (Wh), 2-0 SV

138 : Cliver (NP) Dec. Krazer (Ea), 6-4 SV

145 : Clark (NL) Dec. Borzio (Q), 7-6

152 : Bevan (Fr) Dec. McClune (War), 14-7

160 : Clymer (NWL) Dec. Hoover (Hemp), 7-1

172 : Bard (Hemp) Dec. Miller (NWL), 6-5

189 : Neely (Par) by forfeit over Hynes (Ea)

215 : Black (DV) by forfeit over Pfizenmayer (SV)

285 : Wargo (WWL) Dec. Socki (CRS), 1-0 SV

Seventh-place matches

106 : Dergham (Par) pinned Hofman (Fr), 1:40

113 : Seefeldt (BM) Dec. Adamson (Q), 6-3

120 : Breidegan (NL) pinned Remakus (WVW), 3:22

126 : Mack (Hemp) maj. Dec. Rodriguez (Haz), 9-0

132 : Nicholas (SV) Dec. Wickemeyer (Fr), 3-0

138 : Gainer (Hemp) maj. Dec. Bodnar (Fr), 14-3

145 : Lepore (SF) Dec. Simms (Ea), 7-3

152 : Eidle (WWL) Dec. Machado (DV), 4-2

160 : Cleaver (Pburg) by forfeit over Reid (Lib)

172 : Karabinus (Fr) Dec. Gallagher (Pen), 11-7

189 : Roesener (Q) pinned Gross (Em), 0:37

215 : Schlofer (NWL) Dec. Youngcourt (Haz), 1-0

285 : Graham (PA) pinned Washington (Pen), 1:35

Semifinals

106 : Seidel (NL) tech. fall Kelly (Ea), 15-0, 5:17; Tocci (War) Dec. Hubert (SV), 3-0

113 : Tocci (War) maj. Dec. Reitter (CRS), 8-0; Garcia (WWL) Dec. Coffin (Pen), 5-2

120 : Jacaruso (DV) Dec. Horvath (Fr), 10-6; Bunting (Naz) Dec. Ziegler (Q), 2-1

126 : Fairchild (Ea) Dec. Moyer (DV), 5-3; Day (Pburg) Dec. Ratchford (WVW), 12-6

132 : Albanese (Em) Dec. DeLeon (Lib), 6-4; Geleta (Pburg) Dec. Kuhns (Pen), 6-5

138 : Velde (Em) Dec. Innamorata (Pburg), 5-0; Doone (Naz) Dec. Jurado (WWL), 6-2

145 : LeFevre (Hemp) Dec. Markle (SV), 3-2; Saddriddinov (CRS) Dec. Foster (Naz), 3-1 SV

152 : Wheatley (Naz) Dec. Arner (Wh), 3-2; Morrow (NP) Dec. Sadriddinov (CRS), 3-1

160 : Colajezzi (CRS) Dec. Fairchild (Naz), 4-0; Gacek (Par) Dec. Clymer (NWL), 4-1

172 : Jones (SV) pinned Woolley (War), 1:58; Pahler (WB) Dec. Bard (Hemp), 5-1

189 : Molinaro (Haz) Dec. Warren (Wh), 11-4; Sasso (Naz) maj. Dec. Rivera (Pburg), 19-7

215 : Levey (Naz) Dec. Pfizenmayer (SV), 4-0; Doyle (CRS) Dec. Pierson (Pburg), 3-0

285 : Kinney (Naz) pinned Gitski (Em), 1:59; Cruise (Ea) pinned Mussmon (Hemp), 1:58

Consolation semifinals

106 : Hubert (SV) maj. Dec. Hoffman (WVW), 10-2; Kelly (Ea) Dec. Lenahan (CRS), 2-0

113 : Reitter (CRS) Dec. Ortiz (Str), 4-0; Coffin (Pen) pinned Lopez (Pburg), 1:28

120 : Ziegler (Q) Dec. Fanelli (Ea), 3-0; Horvath (Fr) Dec. Hawk (Pburg), 8-4

126 : Ratchford (WVW) Dec. Appello-Fries (Naz), 8-4; Smith (SF) Dec. Moyer (DV), 5-1

132 : Kuhns (Pen) Dec. Cunningham (Wh), 7-4; DeLeon (Lib) Dec. Rader (Naz), 7-4

138 : Jurado (WWL) tech. fall Cliver (NP), 17-2, 4:17; Innamorato (Pburg) Dec. Krazer (Ea), 3-1

145 : Foster (Naz) Dec. Clark (NL), 8-3; Markle (SV) Dec. Borzio (Q), 8-2

152 : Sadriddinov (CRS) pinned Bevan (Fr), 2:41; Arner (Wh) Dec. McClune (War), 11-5

160 : Scrivanich (SV) Dec. Clymer (NWL), 4-2 SV; Fairchild (Naz) pinned Hoover (Hemp), 2:24

172 : Hile (Pburg) Dec. Bard (Hemp), 7-4; Woolley (War) pinned Miller (NWL), 3:36

189 : Rivera (Pburg) Dec. Neely (Par), 4-1; Warren (Wh) Dec. Hynes (Ea), 5-3

215 : Pierson (Pburg) pinned Black (DV), 2:18; Groller (Em) Dec. Pfizenmayer (SV), 7-4

285 : Mussmon (Hemp) Dec. Wargo (Pburg), 6-2; Gitski (Em) Dec. Socki (CRS), 5-3

Fifth-round consolations

106 : Hoffman (WVW) pinned Dergham (Par), 4:10; Lenahan (CRS) tech. fall Hofman (Fr), 16-0, 3:00

113 : Ortiz (Str) Dec. Adamson (Q), 5-0; Lopez (Pburg) Dec. Seefeldt (BM), 7-6

120 : Fanelli (Ea) Dec. Breidegan (NL), 3-0; Hawk (Pburg) tech. fall Remakus (WVW), 16-0, 2:52

126 : Appello-Fries (Naz) Dec. Mack (Hemp), 6-2; Smith (SF) tech. fall Rodriguez (Haz), 16-0, 4:39

132 : Cunningham (Wh) Dec. Nicholas (SV), 4-1; Rader (Naz) Dec. Wickemeyer (Fr), 6-2

138 : Cliver (NP) Dec. Bodnar (Fr), 10-4; Krazer (Ea) Dec. Gainer (Hemp), 4-2

145 : Clark (NL) Dec. Lepore (SF), 5-0; Borzio (Q) pinned Simms (Ea), 1:31

152 : Bevan (Fr) Dec. Machado (DV), 5-1; McClune (War) Dec. Eidle (WWL)

160 : Scrivanich (SV) Dec. Cleaver (Pburg), 10-4; Hoover (Hemp) forfeit over Reid (Lib)

172 : Hile (Pburg) Dec. Karabinus (Fr), 9-5; Miller (NWL) Dec. Gallagher (Pen), 1-0

189 : Neely (Par) pinned Roesener (Q), 4:32; Hynes (Ea) maj. Dec. Gross (Em), 11-3

215 : Black (DV) Dec. Schlofer (NWL), 6-1; Groller (Em) tech. fall Youngcourt (Haz), 16-0, 3:33

285 : Wargo (Pburg) pinned Graham (PA), 4:21; Socki (CRS) pinned Washington (Pen), 3:45

Team standings : 1. Nazareth 228 points; 2. Phillipsburg 208.5; 3. Council Rock South 165.5; 4. Saucon Valley 136; 5. Easton 128.5; 6. Hempfield 120; 7. Emmaus 108.5; 8. Pennridge 91.5; 9. Freedom 90.5; 10. Parkland 88; 11. Warwick 85; 12. Quakertown 80; 13. Wilson-West Lawn 79.5; 14. Hazleton Area 78; 15. Delaware Valley 73.5; 16. Spring-Ford 71.5; 17. Northern Lebanon 71; 18. Liberty 63.5; 19. Whitehall 55; 20. Wyoming Valley West 54; 21. North Penn 46; 22. Northwestern 41; 23. Stroudsburg 38.5; 24. Wilkes-Barre Area 32; 25. Pen Argyl 26; 26. Blue Mountain 23