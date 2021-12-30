ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monterey County Judge Sentences Violent Thief To 15 Years In Prison

 7 days ago

MONTEREY (CBS SF) – A judge sentenced 38-year-old Francis Anthony Humes to 15 years in prison for a series of offenses, including leading a high speed chase back in February where he rammed his vehicle into three patrol cars.

Judge Carrie Panetta sentenced Humes this week after a jury found him guilty of numerous charges, including first degree residential burglary, unlawful possession of a firearm, four counts of assault with a deadly weapon on a peace officer, three counts of evading an officer with willful disregard, evading an officer against traffic, vehicle theft, two counts of identity theft with more than 10 victims, possession of stolen property, two counts of resisting arrest, and driving on a suspended license.

Authorities arrested Humes on the evening of March 5, after a California Highway Patrol officer witnessed him cut off a semi-truck on Southbound Highway 101 near San Miguel Canyon Road, causing the semi to almost crash. When the CHP officer initiated pursuit, Humes took off on Highway 101, reaching a speed of 94 mph.

Francis Anthony Humes (Monterey County District Attorney’s Office)

The officer pursued Humes through Prunedale, where Humes still drove between 90-100 mph. During the chase, Humes turned off his lights and even drove against traffic at times.

After striking a dirt embankment, Humes tried to keep fleeing on northbound highway 101. Humes then drove his truck into the front of a patrol car with two officers inside, causing major damage and disabling the patrol car. He hit another two patrol vehicles while fleeing, but then left his vehicle and fled on foot. Humes fought with officers as they apprehended him and placed him under arrest. One officer suffered a concussion and a deputy had minor injuries from the assaults.

Many of the charges brought against Humes came from previous incidents. The month before, Humes fled at high speeds from a Carmel By The Sea Police officer who tried to pull him over. In 2019, Humes was arrested multiple times – once he was caught in the middle of a robbery and another time he was busted at an illegal pot grow. He was arrested in 2020 on a warrant related to him fleeing arrest the year before after he was caught driving a stolen vehicle. When police arrested Humes that time, he had stolen mail and other items in his possession.

